TikTok Top 10
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Kristin Chenoweth, Amber Ardolino, WICKED & More!

pixeltracker

Check out this week's top ten TikToks!

Oct. 15, 2021  
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Kristin Chenoweth

@kristinchenoweth

##highnotes return for ##teamariana with my babygirl @arianagrande ? @nbcthevoice ##thevoice ##highnote ##kristinchenoweth ##arianagrande

Kristin Chenoweth">a?? original sound - Kristin Chenoweth
Chloe Rabinowitz