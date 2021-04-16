Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Keala Settle, Keke Palmer, Samantha Barks and More!
If you are as obsessed with TikTok as we are, check out our top TikToks of the week!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Keala Settle
@realkealasettle
##stitch with @brettsinclair♬ original sound - Keala Settle
Keke Palmer
@kekepalmer
Dramatic then and DRAMATIC now ?♬ Lucky - Britney Spears
Samantha Barks
@samanthabarksofficial
Sorry for the snow we have been having this spring, I was just getting excited about tickets going back on sale today!! ##elsa ##frozen ##westend ❄️?♬ original sound - Samantha Barks
Brett Boles
@brettboles
##themtea ##rodgersandhammerstein ##jeremyjordan ##musicaltheatrekid ##broadway co-produced w/@nutritiousjunkfood♬ original sound - The M Tea! ? with Brett Boles
Rachel Tucker
@racheltucker01
Brave ? ##fyp ##racheltucker ##brave ##dancing ##singing ##foryou ##foryoupage ##actor ##london ##sarabarielles ##music♬ original sound - Rachel Tucker
Alex Wong
@alexdwong
How did I not get myself ? ##fromnowon ##shapeshifting ##shapeshifter ##thegreatestshowman♬ From Now On - Hugh Jackman & The Greatest Showman Ensemble
@imjustjuj
@imjustjuj
Sorry ##theatre ##theatrekid ##musicaltheatre ##seasonsoflove♬ original sound - imjustjuj
Gabbi Bolt
@fettuccinefettuqueen
This is will be my first ever MICF! And my third ever comedy set LMAOOOO ##MICF @arationalfear ##fyp ##austok♬ original sound - Gabbi Bolt
Blake Rouse
@blakeyrouse
Sorry I always sing this song lol ##rainbow ##kermit ##frog ##happy ##singing ##guitar♬ original sound - Yay Blake Rouse!!
Paper Mill Playhouse
@papermillplayhouse
Is ##ThrowbackThursday still a thing? Either way, we're here. ##hunchbackofnotredame ##michaelarden ##patrickpage ##ciararenee ##papermillplayhouse♬ Hunchback Of Notre Dame - Victor Hugo & Christopher Lee