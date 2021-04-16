Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Top 10
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Keala Settle, Keke Palmer, Samantha Barks and More!

If you are as obsessed with TikTok as we are, check out our top TikToks of the week!

Apr. 16, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Keala Settle

Keke Palmer

@kekepalmer

Dramatic then and DRAMATIC now ?

♬ Lucky - Britney Spears

Samantha Barks

@samanthabarksofficial

Sorry for the snow we have been having this spring, I was just getting excited about tickets going back on sale today!! ##elsa ##frozen ##westend ❄️?

♬ original sound - Samantha Barks

Brett Boles

Rachel Tucker

Alex Wong

@imjustjuj

Gabbi Bolt

@fettuccinefettuqueen

This is will be my first ever MICF! And my third ever comedy set LMAOOOO ##MICF @arationalfear ##fyp ##austok

♬ original sound - Gabbi Bolt

Blake Rouse

Paper Mill Playhouse


From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz