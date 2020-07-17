Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Colleen Ballinger, Mariah Rose Faith and More
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Colleen Ballinger
@colleen
the truth.♬ original sound - glamdemon2004
Mariah Rose Faith
@mariahrosefaith
ITS A CROSSOVER ##SLOUCHING♬ original sound - mariahrosefaith
Laurie Hernandez
@lauriehernandez_
Reply to @icarleydotcom guys i think we have a winner? Maria Reynolds how u doin babie?♬ original sound - lauriehernandez_
Curt Mega
@curtmega
Me in 10 years directing Hamilton Jr. ##hamilton ##hamiltonmusical ##musical ##theatre ##director ##theatrekid ##theatrekidcheck♬ original sound - bwayforever
@cameronbsingin
@cameronbsingin
I feel like stuff always magically appears in my throat the moment I start singing ? ##Phrog ##singer ##musicmajor ##theatrekid ##opera♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ - น้องเห็ดงอก
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
##duet with @hamiltonmusical made this at 2am, I'm sorry ##hamilton ##mashup ##selenagomez ##disney ##disneychannel ##theatrekid ##singing♬ original sound - hamiltonmusical
@mikebuchananactor
@mikebuchananactor
WHAT THE ACCOMPANIST HEARS AFTER CALLBACKS FOR WICKED ##wicked ##wickedmusical ##elphaba ##musicaltheatreboy ##fyp ##foryoupage ##broadway ##comedy♬ original sound - mikebuchananactor
Brian Esperon
@besperon
Tiger King would be the lyrical section ? (ib: @lewbearbrown) ##dance ##broadway ##theaterkid ##musical ##UnitedWeDance♬ original sound - lewbearbrown
Rocky Paterra
@rockysroad
Freaky callback boy ?? ##highschoolmusical ##linmanuelmiranda ##hamilton ##hamilfilm ##musicaltheatre ##theatrekid ##gayman ##broadway ##zacefron♬ original sound - rockysroad
@smallestlumpia
@smallestlumpia
##duet with @alexachalnick THIS WAS SO MUCH FUN TO DO OMG ##musicaltheater ##theaterkid ##fyp ##TheOldGuard♬ The Take Down - alexachalnick
