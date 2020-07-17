Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Colleen Ballinger, Mariah Rose Faith and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!



Colleen Ballinger

Mariah Rose Faith

Laurie Hernandez

@lauriehernandez_ Reply to @icarleydotcom guys i think we have a winner? Maria Reynolds how u doin babie? ♬ original sound - lauriehernandez_

Curt Mega

@cameronbsingin

JJ Niemann

@mikebuchananactor

Brian Esperon

Rocky Paterra

@smallestlumpia

