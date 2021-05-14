Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Top 10
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Christy Altomare, Amber Ardolino & More!

We're rounding up our top ten Tiktoks of the week featuring your favorite Broadway stars!

May. 14, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Christy Altomare

JJ Niemann

@miagerachis

brettboles

justinaercole

Sam Hayes (Featuring André De Shields!)

@sambaemui

Rehearsal fit check with Dr. De Shields ##theatretiktok ##rehearsaltime ##kinglear ?: @the.azn.sensation

♬ Heart Don't Stand a Chance - Anderson .Paak

Amber Ardolino

@rockysroad

@alexachalnick

Orfeh

@official_orfeh

##duet with @jacobcarllonthekeys this is def the day for this??? Thx4 "making" me do this Jacob‼️ ##fy ##fyp ##foryou ##legallyblonde ##duetwithme

♬ original sound - Jacob Carll on the Keys

From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz