Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Christy Altomare, Amber Ardolino & More!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Christy Altomare
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
but you're still not allowed to leave ? (not my audio btw) ##theatrekid ##piano ##theatre ##rehearsal ##LoveMeMode ##actor ##broadway♬ original sound - JJ Niemann
@miagerachis
@miagerachis
Reply to @brswinn ✨Bored✨ Bombshell ? ##theatrekid ##broadway ##smash ##marilynmonroe ##SipIntoSummer ##SayQuayNotKway ##boredbelting ##music ##fyp♬ original sound - Mia Gerachis
brettboles
@brettboles
##themtea ##hellfire ##hunchbackofnotredame ##alanmenken ##stephenschwartz ##disney ##musictheory♬ original sound - The M Tea! ? with Brett Boles
justinaercole
@justinaercole
##stitch with @adamwrightfitness i found my workout twin ? ##broadwayworkout ##broadwaydancecardio ##broadwaylovers ##broadwaycardio ##funworkouts♬ original sound - Justina Ercole
Sam Hayes (Featuring André De Shields!)
@sambaemui
Rehearsal fit check with Dr. De Shields ##theatretiktok ##rehearsaltime ##kinglear ?: @the.azn.sensation♬ Heart Don't Stand a Chance - Anderson .Paak
Amber Ardolino
@ambernicoleardolino
SIX meets Head Over Heels? ##SipIntoSummer ##SayQuayNotKway ##LoveMeMode ##musicaltheater ##sixthemusical♬ original sound - amberardolino
@rockysroad
@rockysroad
Get your tix! ? ##musicaltheatre ##broadway ##theatrekids ##theatrekid ##musicaltheatrekid ##cabaret ##nycactor ##broadwayworld ##playbill♬ original sound - Rocky Paterra
@alexachalnick
@alexachalnick
Guys please I NEED TO HEAR THIS TOGETHER ##duetme##wicked##musicatheatre##theatrekid##wickedthemusical##sing♬ original sound - AlexaChalnick
Orfeh
@official_orfeh
##duet with @jacobcarllonthekeys this is def the day for this??? Thx4 "making" me do this Jacob‼️ ##fy ##fyp ##foryou ##legallyblonde ##duetwithme♬ original sound - Jacob Carll on the Keys