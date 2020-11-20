Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Andrew Lloyd Webber, The RATATOUILLE Musical & More
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Andrew Lloyd Webber
@officialalw
From my Bad Cinderella to your Bad Guy, welcome @billieeilish to TikTok! - ALW ##billieeilish ##badcinderella ##badguy♬ Therefore I Am - Billie Eilish
Bob the Drag Queen
Natalie Weiss
@thenatalieweiss
Oops I may have seen ##legallyblonde 6 times on Broadway ##laurenceokeefe ##fyp ##theatrekid♬ original sound - Natalie Weiss
Jonathan Bennett
@jonathandbennett
Watch The Christmas House on Hallmark Channel, Sunday Nov 22nd at 8! ##meangirls ##hallmarkchristmasmovies ##hallmark♬ original sound - Jonathan Bennett
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
Reply to @sugamama.official I hope this helps & I can't wait to get to work! ? ##nyc ##actor ##broadway ##theatrekid ##coach ##train ##qanda ##BakingSzn♬ original sound - JJ Niemann
@brandon.hardy.art
@brandon.hardy.art
YES I've got ideas for the Ratatouiile Musical! ##Ratatouille ##RatatouilleTheMusical ##RatatouilleMusical ##Puppetry ##FYP @ratatouillemusical♬ original sound - danieljmertzlufft
@themakyg
@themakyg
chile, anyways... ##greenscreen ##ratatouillethemusical ##theatre ##namethat ##fyp ##musical ##broadway @alanaloyd♬ original sound - Maisie
@thebuttshousehold
@thebuttshousehold
##broadway ##musicaltheatre ##musicals ##2020 ##lesbian ##queer ##lgbtq ##classics ##goldenage ##singer ##fyp♬ original sound - Tori & MJ
@thoroughlymodernmolly
@thoroughlymodernmolly
be careful with your GARMENTS. ##theatre##theatrekid##fyp♬ original sound - molly hagerty
@cameronfoxmusic
@cameronfoxmusic
This is our contribution to the Ratatouille Musical.ANTON EGO!Loving everyone's submissions!#rat#atouillemusical @rat@ratatouillemusical t#onego♬ Anton Ego - Cameron Fox
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: The Casts of AIN'T TOO PROUD, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, MEAN GIRLS & More Will Take Part in ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY Special on NBC
On Thanksgiving morning, theatre fans will get their first taste of Broadway in months when casts reunite for performances on the Macy's Thanksgiving ...
BroadwayWorld Will Debut Town Hall with Legendary Kids Agent Nancy Carson & Broadway's Baayork Lee; Moderated By Richard Jay-Alexander
On Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 3pm ET, BroadwayWorld will be opening dialogues that aren't being seen or talked about anywhere else. With the proc...
Voting Opens For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
The BWW Cabaret Awards honor exemplary performers and productions in New York from October 1st, 2019 to September 30th, 2020. Nominees in all categori...
When Will the 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Take Place?
When announcements about the 2020 Tony Awards began earlier in the fall, buzz circulated that The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing were l...
Megan Mullally to Lead Reimagined ANYTHING GOES from Kathleen Marshall
Emmy-winner Megan Mullally will hit the high seas as Reno Sweeney in a reimagined UK production of Anything Goes from Tony-winner Kathleen Marshall! ...
New York City Center Announces Future Encores! Production of INTO THE WOODS
New York City Center today announced an additional musical in development as part of the longstanding Encores! series. Stephen Sondheim and James Lap...