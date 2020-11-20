Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Andrew Lloyd Webber, The RATATOUILLE Musical & More

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

Nov. 20, 2020  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Andrew Lloyd Webber

@officialalw

From my Bad Cinderella to your Bad Guy, welcome @billieeilish to TikTok! - ALW ##billieeilish ##badcinderella ##badguy

♬ Therefore I Am - Billie Eilish

Bob the Drag Queen

Natalie Weiss

Jonathan Bennett

@jonathandbennett

Watch The Christmas House on Hallmark Channel, Sunday Nov 22nd at 8! ##meangirls ##hallmarkchristmasmovies ##hallmark

♬ original sound - Jonathan Bennett

JJ Niemann

@jjniemann

Reply to @sugamama.official I hope this helps & I can't wait to get to work! ? ##nyc ##actor ##broadway ##theatrekid ##coach ##train ##qanda ##BakingSzn

♬ original sound - JJ Niemann

@brandon.hardy.art

@themakyg

@thebuttshousehold


@thoroughlymodernmolly

@cameronfoxmusic

@cameronfoxmusic

This is our contribution to the Ratatouille Musical.ANTON EGO!Loving everyone's submissions!#rat#atouillemusical @rat@ratatouillemusical t#onego

♬ Anton Ego - Cameron Fox
