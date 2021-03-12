Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Top 10
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Aimie Atkinson, Ben Platt, Jessica Vosk and More!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

Mar. 12, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Aimie Atkinson

David Korins

Daniel Quadrino

@benplattypus

##duet with @alexcorallo__ too beautiful a rendition not to jump on ##singing ##growaswego ##singtomeinstead

a?? original sound - alex corallo

Brett Boles

Crystal Leah

@crystalleah_

Your daily dose of serotonin ? @kieranlai.official ##kieranandcrystal ##thegreatestshowman ##wearehere ##mixedcouple

a?? From Now On - Hugh Jackman & The Greatest Showman Ensemble

Laurie Hernandez

@lauriehernandez_

all inclusive ##hadestownmusical ! pls ##duet this so i don't look goofy lol. Anyone can do it!! ##broadway ##hadestown ##orpheus ##eurydice

a?? original sound - Laurie Hernandez

Jessica Vosk

JJ Niemann

@once.upon.a.tory


From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz