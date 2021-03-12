Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Aimie Atkinson, Ben Platt, Jessica Vosk and More!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Aimie Atkinson
@aimieatkinson
Can we be friends? ?##fypa?? Weird is a compliment - Cassie Ways
David Korins
@davidkorins
##mrsdoubtfire ##broadway ##theatre ##setdesign ##musical ##behindthescenes ##bts ##design ##sanfrancisco ##theatrekida?? Fly - Marshmello
Daniel Quadrino
@dannyquadrino
My last live performance was a year ago today ##fy ##peterpanmusical ##broadwayshutdown ##performerlife ##broadwayactor ##newmusicaltheatre ##fy ##tootlessa?? Be Forreal - Tevin Terrell
Ben Platt
@benplattypus
##duet with @alexcorallo__ too beautiful a rendition not to jump on ##singing ##growaswego ##singtomeinsteada?? original sound - alex corallo
Brett Boles
@brettboles
##sixthemusical ##sixbroadway ##musicals ##themtea ##foryoupagea?? original sound - The M Tea! ? with Brett Boles
Crystal Leah
@crystalleah_
Your daily dose of serotonin ? @kieranlai.official ##kieranandcrystal ##thegreatestshowman ##wearehere ##mixedcouplea?? From Now On - Hugh Jackman & The Greatest Showman Ensemble
Laurie Hernandez
@lauriehernandez_
all inclusive ##hadestownmusical ! pls ##duet this so i don't look goofy lol. Anyone can do it!! ##broadway ##hadestown ##orpheus ##eurydicea?? original sound - Laurie Hernandez
Jessica Vosk
@jessicavosk
##greenscreenvideo Moira Rose is PISSED. ##driverslicense @livbedumb ##schittscreek ##fypa?? original sound - Jessica Vosk
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
Real Housewives of Broadway ? which ones did I miss? ##theatrekid ##theatre ##broadway ##actor ##realhousewivesoftiktok ##reality ##tv ##intro ##dramaa?? The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Main Theme) - I Love TV Themes
@once.upon.a.tory
@once.upon.a.tory
This basically sums up Act 2 ? ##wickedthemusical ##musicaltheatre ##theatrekid ##wickedbroadway @toodarlinga?? original sound - ?a??i??