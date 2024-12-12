Wayne Brady, J. Harrison Ghee, Harvey Guilleìn & More Join ANYTHING GOES at Pasadena Playhouse

Performances will run Friday, January 24, 2025 – Saturday, January 25, 2025.
Additional cast members have been revealed for Anything Goes in Concert at Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Five-time Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady (Whose Line Is It Anyway? Broadway’s The Wiz, Kinky Boots, and Hamilton) will star as Billy Crocker alongside previously announced Jinkx Monsoon as Reno Sweeney in Cole Porter’s classic musical romp presented in its entirety with full orchestrations. Additional casting to be announced at a later date.
Additional casting includes Tony Award-winner J. Harrison Ghee (Broadway’s Some Like It Hot) as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, BenDeLaCreme (RuPaul’s Drag Race) as Mrs. Harcourt, Harvey Guilleìn (FX’s What We Do in the Shadows) as Moonface Martin, Alec Mapa (ABC’s Ugly Betty) as Eli Whitney, and Mike Millan(Broadway’s Escape to Margaritaville) as Purser.
Anything Goes in Concert will be directed by Annie Tippe, music directed by Darryl Archibald, and choreographed by Ayodele Casel, and features music and lyrics by Cole Porter, original book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse, and new book by Timothy Crouse & John Weidman.
