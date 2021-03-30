Wattis Institute Capp Street Artist-in-Residence Raven Chacon Launches Radio Coyote

On April 1, the Wattis Institute for Contemporary Arts and 2020-2021 Capp Street Artist-in-Residence Raven Chacon launch Radio Coyote, a 24/7 online and FM radio station, conceived entirely by the artist and a line-up of guest collaborators. Radio Coyote runs from April 1-June 30 on radiocoyote.org and on 88.1 FM in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood.

Radio Coyote reflects Diné composer, performer, and installation artist Raven Chacon's long history of collaborative projects. Guest DJs include many of his frequent collaborators, including local and non-local musicians, composers, artists, and educators Michael Begay, Ginger Dunnill, A. Smiley, Mark Trecka, and Zachary James Watkins. Additionally, Chacon will present KsssKsssKsss, featuring his entire record label catalog and live performances by him at the Wattis Institute and throughout the Bay Area, and Free Form, an experimental program featuring spontaneous guest DJs and wide-ranging content. Radio Coyote's dynamic programming will include experimental music sets, archival lectures and recordings, interviews, and improvisational content. The programming schedule will be updated weekly at radiocoyote.org.

Chacon will kick off Radio Coyote on April 1 with a special live hour-long performance at 12 pm PST, which will be visible through the Wattis Institute's windows (360 Kansas Street, San Francisco). Throughout Radio Coyote's three-month run, Chacon will mount live improvisational performances at the Wattis Institute and throughout the Bay Area, and will share the entire catalog from his record label Sicksicksick Distro.

As part of his residency, Chacon-who is living, working, and producing radio content from San Francisco this spring-is also teaching a graduate Fine Arts course at the California College of the Arts this semester. His course, "Scores for Sound and Narrative," focuses on the creation of graphic, text, and Western-notated scores that relay extra-musical narrative or calls-to-action.

Raven Chacon's residency is curated by Anthony Huberman and organized by Diego Villalobos, and is generously supported by the Wattis Foundation.