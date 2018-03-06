Watch the Olivier Awards Nominations Announced Live!

Mar. 6, 2018  

Today at 1pm, Elaine Paige and Alexandra Burke announced the nominations for the 2018 Olivier Awards. If you missed it earlier, catch up now by watching the livestream below!

The Olivier Awards will be held at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 8 April, hosted by actress and writer Catherine Tate.

Last year's big winners included Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Dreamgirls, Groundhog Day, Yerma and The Red Shoes.

Watch the announcement below!


