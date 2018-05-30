Watch the Cast of FROZEN Perform 'For the First Time in Forever' on Good Morning America

The cast of Frozen, led by Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, made an appearance on Good Morning America this morning, performing the hit song For the First Time in Forever. Watch the full performance below!

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN FOREVER! The cast of @FrozenBroadway is performing for the first time ever on TV right here this morning, and we refuse to let it go! pic.twitter.com/Cv4pzb2QV8 - Good Morning America (@GMA) May 30, 2018

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, expands upon and deepens the tale's indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film.

Frozen has been nominated for three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical (Jennifer Lee), and Best Original Score (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez).

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar® winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Frozen's director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award® winner (Red) and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals (Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel and Guys and Dolls), and Rob Ashford, Tony Award winner (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and multiple Tony and Olivier Award nominee, is choreographer.

Frozen stars Broadway veterans Caissie Levy as Elsa and Patti Murin as Anna. The two women are joined by principal cast members Jelani Alladin (Kristoff), Greg Hildreth(Olaf), John Riddle (Hans), Robert Creighton (Weselton), Kevin Del Aguila (Oaken), Timothy Hughes (Pabbie), Andrew Pirozzi (Sven), Mattea Conforti (Young Anna), Ayla Schwartz (Young Elsa), Zoe Glick (Young Anna) and Mimi Ryder (Young Elsa), Alyssa Fox(Elsa Standby), Aisha Jackson (Anna Standby) and Adam Jepsen (Sven Alternate).

