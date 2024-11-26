Watch: Trailer and Poster Released For Liza Minnelli Documentary 'Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An all new trailer and poster have been released for the upcoming Liza Minnelli documentary, 'Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story'.

"How lucky am I to have gone though all of the bad stuff that I have gone through because it prepared me for the rest of my life," Minnelli says in the trailer, which features clips of different moments throughout her iconic career.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the documentary has been acquired by Zeitgeist Films and Kino Lorber, and is expected to have a theatrical run in 2025. The film will open on January 24, 2025 at IFC Center in New York City, and January 31 at Laemmle’s Royal in Los Angeles and Town Center in Encino, Calif. A national rollout will then follow. The world premiere screening of the film took place earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival. Read the reviews here.

Watch the trailer here and check out the poster below:

Directed by Bruce David Klein, the film brings the dazzling, complex period of Liza’s life in the 1970s, just after the tragic death of her mother, into focus. Liza confronts a range of personal and professional challenges on the way to becoming a bonafide legend. Over the years, Liza seeks out extraordinary mentors: Kay Thompson, Fred Ebb, Charles Aznavour, Halston, and Bob Fosse. They all help her transform from a performer with boundless raw talent and famous parents into a mature, beautifully polished, superstar of stage and screen. Liza takes the world by storm in films ("Cabaret", "New York, New York", "Arthur"), television specials ("Liza with a Z"), concerts (Carnegie Hall, Radio City), and Broadway shows ("The Act", "Chicago", "Liza’s at the Palace"). Her influence extends into fashion, nightlife, art and culture. Along the way, Liza earned an Oscar, an Emmy, four Tonys, a Grammy – and the undeniable status of living legend. The movie features interviews with Minnelli, Mia Farrow, Ben Vereen, Lorna Luft and more.