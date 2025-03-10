Watch: 'Make it Work' Music Video From REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

Real Women Have Curves will begin performances on April 1 at the James Earl Jones Theatre.
Real Women Have Curves: The Musical has released a new teaser music video for the show’s opening number, “Make It Work.” The video stars Tatianna Córdoba, Florencia Cuenca, Shelby Acosta, Carla Jimenez, Aline Mayagoitia, Jennifer Sánchez, Sandra Valls, and Justina Machado. Real Women Have Curves will begin performances on April 1 at the James Earl Jones Theatre, ahead of an opening night on April 27. Watch the video here!
The music video was directed by Brayden Harry / Enter Studios, choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, features hair and make-up by Takashi Ashizawa, styling by Jake Sokoloff, and was filmed on location at Giliberto Designs Inc.
Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show coming to Broadway this April. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds.