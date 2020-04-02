Watch Live: Lea Salonga Performs an Online Concert

Lea Salonga is currently on Facebook Live, as part of Bayanihan Musikahan's free Facebook live concert series!

Watch live below!

Bayanihan Musikahan is hosting these concerts so fans can catch their favorite Filipino musicians daily on Facebook Live! The series is hosted by Mr. C/ Ryan Cayabyab.

Salonga is renowned across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch. She is best known for her Tony Award-winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Awards in the field of musical theatre. She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Many fans of all ages recognize Salonga for her work in animation- she was the singing voice of Disney Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of "Disney Legend."

Salonga's 2019 The Human Heart Tour saw sold-out audiences and record-breaking sales across North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia. On Broadway, she most recently starred in the 2018 Broadway revival of Once on this Island as the Goddess of Love, Erzulie. The show's return to the Broadway stage earned a Tony Award for "Best Revival of a Musical" and also garnered Salonga and the cast a Grammy nomination for "Best Musical Theater Album."





