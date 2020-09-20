Click Here For More Upcoming Events!
Watch Judy Kuhn & Seth Rudetsky In Concert Tonight
Check out these 9 Judy Kuhn videos we absolutely love!
Judy Kuhn is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before her show on Sunday!
Don't miss her performance on Sunday, September 20 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, September 21 at 3pm ET!
BUY TICKETS
Colors of the Wind at Concert for America
Nobody's Side from Chess
A Heart Full of Love from Les Miserables with Michael Maguire and Frances Ruffelle on Stars in the House
Broadway Medley with Audra McDonald and Marin Mazzie
Tonight from West Side Story with Larry Kert
She Loves Me 1993 Broadway Revival
Don't Rain on My Parade from Funny Girl
Meadowlark from The Baker's Wife in Concert
I Dreamed a Dream from Les Miserables at The White House
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Up on the Marquee: THE MUSIC MAN Prepares for Broadway's Return at the Winter Garden Theater
Broadway just got a little bit brighter! The marquee for The Music Man is now up at the Winter Garden Theatre. Starring two-time Tony Award®, Grammy A...
10 Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!
Looking for something fun to do? Get up and dance with these tutorials from Disney on Broadway, Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, Hairspray ...
The Gateway Playhouse Sues Actor's Equity Association, Equity Says Allegations are- 'Completely Devoid of Merit'
The Gateway Playhouse announced this week that they have filed suit against Actor's Equity Association and the union's pension and health fund on beha...
The 15 More Iconic Broadway Dances Through the Decades
Tune in tonight (September 17) and tomorrow (September 18) at 8pm ET to find out which contestants made the Next On Stage: Dance Edition Top 8! In the...
Neil Patrick Harris Reveals He and His Family Contracted COVID-19 Earlier This Year
In an interview on The Today Show recently, Neil Patrick Harris revealed that he and his family contracted COVID-19 earlier this year....
Governor Cuomo Says 'We Are Not Yet at a Point' Where Movie Theaters, Concert Venues and More Can Reopen
In a press conference yesterday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo discussed the reopening of businesses in New York, including movie theaters and concer...