Watch Judy Kuhn & Seth Rudetsky In Concert Tonight

Check out these 9 Judy Kuhn videos we absolutely love!

Judy Kuhn is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before her show on Sunday!

Don't miss her performance on Sunday, September 20 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, September 21 at 3pm ET!

Colors of the Wind at Concert for America

Nobody's Side from Chess

A Heart Full of Love from Les Miserables with Michael Maguire and Frances Ruffelle on Stars in the House

Broadway Medley with Audra McDonald and Marin Mazzie

Tonight from West Side Story with Larry Kert

She Loves Me 1993 Broadway Revival

Don't Rain on My Parade from Funny Girl

Meadowlark from The Baker's Wife in Concert

I Dreamed a Dream from Les Miserables at The White House

