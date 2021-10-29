Watch Jonathan Wysocki's nostalgic, funny debut feature Dramarama!

Related Articles
Complete Cast Announced for THE MUSIC MAN Broadway Revival
The complete cast for the Broadway revival of Meredith Willson’s The Music Man has been announced. Starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, preview pe...
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant Announce Engagement
Broadway favorite Kristin Chenoweth will soon walk down the aisle! According to Vogue, the stage and screen star is engaged to musician Josh Bryant, w...
DIANA, THE MUSICAL Announces Complete Cast For Broadway Reopening
Casting has been announced for the Broadway reopening of DIANA, THE MUSICAL. Returning to the production include Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartramp...
Most Popular High School Plays and Musicals of 2020-21 Revealed!
According to Educational Theatre Association’s annual high school play survey, The Addams Family, Clue, and Check Please received top billing for the ...
Photos: First Look at Emilie Kouatchou as Christine Daaé in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Emilie Kouatchou is making her Broadway debut as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera. Kouatchou is the first black actor to play the role on Br...
Exclusive: Get A First Look At Adam Pascal, Olivia Valli & More In PRETTY WOMAN On Tour
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the touring cast for the North American Tour, starring Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis, Olivia Valli as Vivian Ward, Jes...