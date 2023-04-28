Watch: Hear the New Song 'Maybe Love' From SHUCKED

The all new song "Maybe Love" has been released from the forthcoming Shucked - Original Broadway Cast Recording. The song is performed by 2023 Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Caroline Innerbichler.

A video of the song, penned by 2023 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominees Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, is now available. Check out the video below!

The Shucked - Original Broadway Cast Recording, produced by Tony Award nominee and 2023 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Jason Howland, Billy Jay Stein, McAnally, and Clark, is set for digital release on Friday, May 5 and on CD on Friday, June 9. The CD is available for preorder HERE.

Additionally, a new block of tickets for Shucked is on sale now. Tickets for Shucked at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) are available through Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Shucked has been nominated for 12 Drama Desk Awards, more than any other musical, seven Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Broadway Musical, and three Drama League Awards including Distinguished Production of a Musical.

With a book by Tony AwardÂ® winner and 2023 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Robert Horn, music and lyrics by Clark and McAnally, and direction by three-time Tony AwardÂ® winner and 2023 Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Award nominee Jack O'Brien, stars (in alphabetical order) John Behlmann, Drama Desk Award nominee Kevin Cahoon, Drama Desk Award nominee Andrew Durand, Tony Award nominee Grey Henson, Innerbichler, Ashley D. Kelley, and Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award, and Drama League Award nominee Alex Newell.

The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Wulf Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

Shucked - Original Broadway Cast Recording Track List

1 Overture

2 Corn

3 Walls

4 Walls (Reprise)

5 Travelin' Song

6 Bad

7 Woman of the World

8 Somebody Will

9 Independently Owned

10 Holy Shit

11 Maybe Love

12 Corn (Reprise)

13 Entr'acte

14 We Love Jesus

15 OK

16 I Do

17 Friends

18 Best Man Wins

19 Corn Mix

20 Maybe Love (Reprise)

21 Friends (Acoustic Worktape - Bonus Track) | Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally

22 Maybe Love (Bonus Track) | Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

With choreography by Sarah O'Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Howland, the design team for Shucked includes Tony Award winner and 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee Scott Pask (scenic design), 2023 Drama Desk AwardÂ® nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner and 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee John Shivers (sound design), Academy AwardÂ® winner and Emmy AwardÂ® winner Mia Neal (wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).

Shucked is produced by Mike Bosner, Jason Owen, AEG Presents/Jay Marciano/Gary Gersh, Jeffrey A. Sine, Richard Smith, Silvia Schmid, Bob Boyett, Jeremiah J. Harris, James L. Nederlander, EST/Emily Tisch, Sony Music Entertainment, DudaAllen, David W. Busch, Karen Fairchild, Horipro Inc., Gordon-Helfner, John Gore Organization, Madison Wells Live, S&Co., Terry Schnuck, Jimi Westbrook, and ZKM Media.



