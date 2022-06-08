War Memorial Opera House, Shakespeare's Globe & More Rank Among Most Affordable Theaters in the World
The study has analyzed 50 of the best theatres in the world on the average cost of a seat to reveal the most affordable iconic theatres in the USA and across the world.
The study by money.co.uk has analyzed 50 of the best theatres in the world on the average cost of a seat to reveal the most affordable iconic theatres in the USA and across the world.
The cheapest of the USA's best theatres
|
Rank
|
Theatre
|
Location
|
State
|
Average ticket price
|
1
|
War Memorial Opera House
|
San Francisco
|
California
|
$22.00
|
2
|
Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
|
Midland
|
Texas
|
$28.93
|
3
|
Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts
|
Annandale-on-Hudson
|
New York
|
$29.00
|
4
|
Central City
Opera House
|
Central City
|
Colorado
|
$31.00
|
5
|
Boston Opera
House
|
Boston
|
Massachusetts
|
$33.20
In the United States, the cheapest of these famous theatres to catch a show at is the War Memorial Opera House in San Francisco, at an average cost of just $22.00.
Second is the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center at $28.93, which is located between the Texas cities of Midland and Odessa, although the average price is just seven cents cheaper than the Fisher Center in New York state.
Central City Opera House, home to the fifth oldest opera company in the world, and the Boston Opera House come in fourth and fifth, with the latter now also doubling up as an esports venue too.
The cheapest of the world's best theatres
|
Rank
|
Theatre
|
City
|
Country
|
Average cheapest ticket price
|
1
|
Palacio de Bellas Artes
|
Mexico City
|
Mexico
|
$5.41
|
2
|
Amazon Theatre
|
Manaus
|
Brazil
|
$5.65
|
3
|
Teatro Colón
|
Buenos Aires
|
Argentina
|
$6.28
|
3
|
Shakespeare's Globe
|
London
|
United Kingdom
|
$6.28
|
5
|
Estates Theatre
|
Prague
|
Czech Republic
|
$6.66
|
6
|
National Theatre
|
Prague
|
Czech Republic
|
$6.84
|
7
|
Comédie-Française
|
Paris
|
France
|
$8.86
|
8
|
Teatro de Cristóbal Colón
|
Bogotá
|
Colombia
|
$10.13
|
9
|
Royal Opera House
|
London
|
United Kingdom
|
$10.92
|
10
|
Minack Theatre
|
Penzance
|
United Kingdom
|
$12.55
Out of the 50 best theatres in the world, the most affordable one to catch a show is the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City. Here, the average price of the next ten upcoming shows is currently 110 Mexican pesos (around $5.41).
The second cheapest theatre on average is the Amazon Theatre, in Manaus, at an average ticket price of just $5.65.
Two theatres are tied for third place, both with an average ticket price of $6.28, the first of which is another South American theatre. The Teatro Colón is located in Buenos Aires and has been named in the top ten best opera houses in the world by National Geographic. The other third most affordable theatre is Shakespeare's Globe.
Further study insights:
-
The best theatre in the world is the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City with an overall review score of 4.89 out of 5.
-
Sydney Opera House is the most beautiful theatre in the world with just under 1 million posts on Instagram (957,765).
-
The most expensive theatre in the world is the Fox Theatre in Detroit, USA, with the average ticket price costing $115.90.