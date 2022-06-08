War Memorial Opera House, Shakespeare's Globe & More Rank Among Most Affordable Theaters in the World

A new study has revealed the cheapest iconic theatres in the USA and across the world - San Francisco's War Memorial Opera House ranks in first place in the USA.

The study by money.co.uk has analyzed 50 of the best theatres in the world on the average cost of a seat to reveal the most affordable iconic theatres in the USA and across the world.

You can view the research in full here: https://www.money.co.uk/ credit-cards/worlds-most- loved-theatres

The cheapest of the USA's best theatres

Rank Theatre Location State Average ticket price 1 War Memorial Opera House San Francisco California $22.00 2 Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center Midland Texas $28.93 3 Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts Annandale-on-Hudson New York $29.00 4 Central City Opera House Central City Colorado $31.00 5 Boston Opera House Boston Massachusetts $33.20

In the United States, the cheapest of these famous theatres to catch a show at is the War Memorial Opera House in San Francisco, at an average cost of just $22.00.

Second is the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center at $28.93, which is located between the Texas cities of Midland and Odessa, although the average price is just seven cents cheaper than the Fisher Center in New York state.

Central City Opera House, home to the fifth oldest opera company in the world, and the Boston Opera House come in fourth and fifth, with the latter now also doubling up as an esports venue too.

The cheapest of the world's best theatres

Rank Theatre City Country Average cheapest ticket price 1 Palacio de Bellas Artes Mexico City Mexico $5.41 2 Amazon Theatre Manaus Brazil $5.65 3 Teatro Colón Buenos Aires Argentina $6.28 3 Shakespeare's Globe London United Kingdom $6.28 5 Estates Theatre Prague Czech Republic $6.66 6 National Theatre Prague Czech Republic $6.84 7 Comédie-Française Paris France $8.86 8 Teatro de Cristóbal Colón Bogotá Colombia $10.13 9 Royal Opera House London United Kingdom $10.92 10 Minack Theatre Penzance United Kingdom $12.55

Out of the 50 best theatres in the world, the most affordable one to catch a show is the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City. Here, the average price of the next ten upcoming shows is currently 110 Mexican pesos (around $5.41).

The second cheapest theatre on average is the Amazon Theatre, in Manaus, at an average ticket price of just $5.65.

Two theatres are tied for third place, both with an average ticket price of $6.28, the first of which is another South American theatre. The Teatro Colón is located in Buenos Aires and has been named in the top ten best opera houses in the world by National Geographic. The other third most affordable theatre is Shakespeare's Globe.

Further study insights: