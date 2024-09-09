Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 9, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 9, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet: Monday, September 9

Broadway's Majestic Theatre reopens

American Theatre Wing 2024 Gala

Wednesday, September 11

The Hills of California begins previews on Broadway

Thursday, September 12

The Roommate opens on Broadway

Friday, September 13

Yellow Face begins previews on Broadway



Video: Alyssa Milano Is CHICAGO's New Roxie

by Joey Mervis

Film and television star Alyssa Milano chats more about the thrill of making her debut, why she can't get enough of Chicago, and so much more!

Photos: Jim Parsons and the Cast of OUR TOWN in Rehearsal

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Take a look inside the rehearsal room for the upcoming Broadway production of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town! Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets. . (more...)

WICKED, THE GREAT GATSBY & More to Join Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction; Early Bidding Open

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The first table participants have been revealed for this year’s Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, set for Sunday, September 22, 2024. Learn how to attend.. (more...)

Photos: A WONDERFUL WORLD Cast Parades to Studio 54

by Bruce Glikas

A special event was held yesterday, September 5, to celebrate the box office opening for A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical. Check out photos here!. (more...)

West End Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Be Filmed Next Week

by Stephi Wild

The West End production of Next to Normal, now playing in London, seems to be getting filmed for an eventual release. According to a teaser photo on Instagram, it appears that the musical will film performances from 9-11 September at Wyndham's Theatre.. (more...)

Kenny Ortega Developing YA Reimagining of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA for Disney+

by Josh Sharpe

Kenny Ortega, known for his work as a director and choreographer with High School Musical and the Descendants franchises, is taking on an iconic theatre figure: the Phantom of the Opera.. (more...)

Jennifer Hudson Releasing First-Ever Holiday Album

by Josh Sharpe

Two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist, Academy Award-winning actress, and Tony and Emmy Award-winning producer Jennifer Hudson captures the magic of the holiday season on The Gift of Love, which will be released on October 18. . (more...)

John Cardoza and Jordan Tyson Will Play Final Performances in THE NOTEBOOK Next Month

by Stephi Wild

Original Chicago and Broadway cast members John Cardoza and Jordan Tyson will play their final performances in The Notebook, the new musical based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the film of the same name.. (more...)

Cast and Full Route Set For 2024 Tour of ELF THE MUSICAL

by Stephi Wild

ELF THE MUSICAL announced its full casting and tour route for the upcoming national tour, bringing holiday cheer to cities across the country.. (more...)

Video: Ana Gasteyer Reveals Pre-Show Ritual for ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

by Josh Sharpe

Broadway star and SNL alum Ana Gasteyer stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday to discuss her role as Queen Aggravain in the new production of Once Upon a Mattress, which is currently running on Broadway.

Eli and Peyton Manning Tackle Broadway in MANNINGCAST: THE MUSICAL

by Josh Sharpe

Football fans, look out: Broadway is coming your way. At least, that's the (fictional) goal of brothers Peyton and Eli Manning in a new video that serves as an announcement for the fourth season of ManningCast, the Monday night football show hosted by the duo.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!