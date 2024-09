Photos: A WONDERFUL WORLD Cast Parades to Studio 54

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A special event was held yesterday, September 5, to celebrate the box office opening for A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical. James Monore Iglehart, the Tony Award-winning actor who stars as Louis Armstrong and co-directs the production, introduced the cast and creative team of A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical in Duffy Square, before kicking off a traditional New Orleans-style Second Line parade complete with a brass band and the cast holding handkerchiefs and parasols.

The cast paraded their way to the legendary Studio 54 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Check out photos from the event below!

Present at the event were A Wonderful World principals Darlesia Cearcy, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Kim Exum, Dionne Figgins, Trista Dollison, DeWitt Fleming, Jr., Jason Forbach, Gavin Gregory, Jimmy Smagula, and James T. Lane and ensemble members Brandon Louis Armstrong, Wesley J. Barnes, Willie Clyde Beaton II, Ronnie S. Bowman, Jr., Eean S. Cochran, Kate Louissaint, Matt Magnusson, Jodeci Milhouse, Alysha Morgan, Khadijah Rolle, Tally Sessions, Brett Sturgis, Renell Taylor, Meridien Terrell, and Dori Waymer, as well as members of the creative and producing team.

A street team distributed show-branded handkerchiefs and there were offers for special pricing for preview performances (October 16-November 10).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas