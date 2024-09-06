John Cardoza and Jordan Tyson Will Play Final Performances in THE NOTEBOOK Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Original Chicago and Broadway cast members John Cardoza and Jordan Tyson will play their final performances in The Notebook, the new musical based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the film of the same name. The pair will play their final performace on Sunday, October 6, at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Cardoza will join the Broadway cast of Moulin Rouge! in October. He will play the role of Christian alongside Solea Pfeiffer as Satine and Pepe Muñoz as Santiago beginning Tuesday, October 15 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th St, NYC).

As previously announced, the production will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, December 15, with a First National Tour launching at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH in September 2025. Additional cities will be announced at a later date.

Produced by Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch, The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter IngridMichaelson and a Tony Award-nominated book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

The current cast of The Notebook features Tony Award®-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Tony Award® nominee Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. Playing various roles are Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time.

The Notebook features scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. The production’s music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

Following its release by Atlantic Records, The Notebook (Original Broadway Cast Recording) debuted at #1 on the Top Broadway chart in Music Connect, with breakout single “My Days” recently passing 4 million streams. With a score by multiplatinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, the album is available now HERE.