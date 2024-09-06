Jennifer Hudson Releasing First-Ever Holiday Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist, Academy Award-winning actress, and Tony and Emmy Award-winning producer Jennifer Hudson captures the magic of the holiday season on her Interscope Records debut, The Gift of Love, which will be released on October 18. Pre-order / pre-save HERE.

On her first-ever holiday album, the genre-defying vocalist performs seasonal favorites such as “O Holy Night,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Auld Lang Syne” alongside original songs that bring fresh meaning to the holidays. With her effortless range and melodic tone, Hudson brings these songs to life as only she can do. She’s joined by The Joy, a South African quintet known for their blend of traditional Zulu music and modern a cappella, on “Carol of the Bells.” Hudson also collaborated with Grammy Award winner Common for the original song “Almost Christmas.” See below for the full track listing.

Ryan Tedder served as Executive Producer on the album, and produced several tracks. Hudson also teamed up with producers David Foster, Greg Phillinganes, Kirk Franklin, James Poyser, Fede Vindver, Peer Åström; and collaborated with co-writers including Michael Pollack and J Kash.

Her nationally syndicated talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” will return on Monday, September 16. Check local listings for details. Now in its third season, the show features her powerful voice in a new way, bringing fun, uplifting and empowering conversations to the forefront. After a very successful first two seasons with guests including Kamala Harris, Mariah Carey, Viola Davis, Eddie Redmayne, Nicole Scherzinger, Regina Hall, Chelsea Handler, Issa Rae, Octavia Spencer, Quinta Brunson, Christina Ricci, Chloe Bailey, Samuel L. Jackson, among many more, the show received 10 Daytime Emmy Award nominations, two nominations for People’s Choice Awards, the AAFCA “We See You Award” and NAACP Image Awards for Best Talk Show Host and Best Talk Show.

Holiday Album Track Listing:

1. Hallelujah

2. Winter Wonderland

3. Carol of the Bells (ft. The Joy)

4. Find The Love

5. O Holy Night

6. Make It To Christmas

7. Santa to Someone

8. My Favorite Things

9. Little Drummer Boy

10. Go Tell It On The Mountain

11. Almost Christmas (ft. Common)

12. Jingle Bells (Prelude)

13. Jingle Bells

14. The Christmas Song

15. Auld Lang Syne

About Jennifer Hudson:

From humble beginnings, Hudson began singing in a small Chicago church where, week after week, she brought the congregation to its feet. From there, she’s gone on to become the youngest female EGOT winner in history. Hudson earned an Oscar for her role as “Effie” in the 2007 smash hit Dreamgirls, an adaptation of the Broadway musical. It was the first of many film roles, which have included the lead in the 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, which she executive produced.

Hudson won a GRAMMY for Best R&B Album for her 2008 self-titled debut. Her sophomore album, I Remember Me, followed in 2011 and debuted in the upper reaches of the Billboard 200 like its predecessor. 2014’s JHUD contained the GRAMMY-nominated “It’s Your World,” “Walk It Out” and “I Still Love You.”

She made her Broadway debut as Shug Avery in 2015 in the Tony award-winning production of John Doyle’s re-imagination of “The Color Purple.” Hudson earned her second GRAMMY award when the accompanying album took honors for Best Musical Theater Album. In 2022, she won a Tony Award as co-producer on “A Strange Loop,” which was named Best Musical.

Hudson has also had a prominent television career. She earned an Emmy Award for her role as executive producer of the short VR film, “Baba Yaga.” In this modern adaptation of a classic fairytale, Hudson voiced the role of Forest, alongside Kate Winslet, Glenn Close, and Daisy Ridley. Her one-hour nationally syndicated talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” debuted in 2022 and has been honored with a total of ten Daytime Emmy Award nominations.

Photo Credit: Greg Swales