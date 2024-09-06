Cast and Full Route Set For 2024 Tour of ELF THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 2024 national tour of ELF THE MUSICAL will launch November 2nd in Richmond, KY, and visit nine U.S. cities throughout the holiday season, including Detroit, New Orleans and Charlotte. The full tour route and ticket information are available at ElfTheMusicalTour.com.

The tour will be led by Jackson Reagin as Buddy, and Tara Nicole Vinson as Jovie. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

ELF The Musical is the hilarious modern Christmas classic about Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This must-see Broadway holiday production is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.

Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit, ELF features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Prom, The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Aladdin, The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone). The production will feature original direction by Sam Scalamoni and original choreography by Connor Gallagher , scenic design by Christine Peters, costume design by Tony Award winner Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot), lighting design by Paul Miller, sound design by Shannon Slaton, wig and hair design by Bernia Ardia, orchestrations by Tony Award winner Doug Besterman (The Producers), music supervision by Michael Gildin and casting by The Wojcik Casting Team.

Tour Dates

Nov 2, 2024 Richmond, KY EKU Center for the Arts

Nov 6 - 10, 2024 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

Nov 12 - 13, 2024 Erie, PA Warner Theatre

Nov 15 - 17, 2024 Stamford, CT Palace Theatre

Nov 19 - 24, 2024 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center

Nov 26 - Dec 1, 2024 Milwaukee, WI Marcus Center

Dec 3 - 8, 2024 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

Dec 10 - 15, 2024 Greensboro, NC Tanger Center

Dec 17 - 22, 2024 Indianapolis, IN Clowes Memorial Hall

Dec 26 - 29, 2024 Charlotte, NC Belk Theatre