WICKED, THE GREAT GATSBY & More to Join Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction; Early Bidding Open

Early bidding begins today on dozens of unique treasures and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, plus the first table participants are being revealed for this year’s Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, set for Sunday, September 22, 2024.



The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, which is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, takes place from 10 am to 7 pm in the heart of NYC’s theater district, with the live auction beginning at 5 pm.



Pre-bidding on extraordinary live and silent auction items is now open at broadwaycares.org/auctions. Among the bevy of one-of-a-kind #BroadwayFlea treasures and exclusive experiences are handwritten and signed musical phrases, meet-and-greets with Broadway stars, props used in performances, vintage signed collectibles and autographed Playbills and posters from current and classic Broadway favorites.



The online bidding leads to the day-long silent auction in Shubert Alley and the live auction in Times Square.



The ultimate theatrical treasure hunt continues along West 44th and West 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenue. Fans can explore tables brimming with unique collectables from Broadway shows and theatrical organizations.



Among the shows scheduled so far to host tables this year are Aladdin; Cabaret; The Great Gatsby; Hadestown; Hamilton; Hell’s Kitchen; Illinoise; The Lion King; MJ; The Notebook; Oh, Mary!; Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Once Upon a Mattress; The Outsiders; Six; Suffs; Wicked and Off-Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors, The Play that Goes Wrong and Titanique. A special Curtain Call table will host unique mementos from shows that recently ended their runs, including Illinoise, Lempicka, The Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd and more.



Among the theatrical organizations set to have tables are Actors Equity, the Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers (ATPAM), Broadway Green Alliance, Broadway Makers Alliance, Broadway Serves, the Entertainment Community Fund, Sweet Hospitality Group, Telecharge and The Shubert Organization, United Scenic Artists and many more.



See the list of current confirmed tables at broadwaycares.org/flea. More participating shows and organizations will be announced next week.



Select live and silent auction lots are available for early bidding now, with more being added daily. Among the initial lots up for bid at broadwaycares.org/auction are:



Opening night tickets to this season’s most-anticipated Broadway shows, including English, Gypsy, The Hills of California, The Last Five Years, Left on Tenth, Maybe Happy Ending, Our Town, Sunset Boulevard, Swept Away, Tammy Faye, A Wonderful World and Yellow Face

Musical phrases handwritten and signed by Jason Robert Brown from The Last Five Years; Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss from Six; Anaïs Mitchell from Hadestown; Alan Menken from Aladdin; and Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin from The Prom



Converse sneakers worn onstage by Daniel Radcliffe in Merrily We Roll Along, signed by Radcliffe



Opportunities to conduct the exit music at Hell’s Kitchen and Wicked; shadow a stage manager and watch the show from their calling booth at Moulin Rouge! The Musical; and sit in the orchestra pit during performances of Back to the Future: The Musical and Suffs



VIP house seats and meet-and-greets with the stars at this season’s hottest shows, including Death Becomes Her; The Great Gatsby; Oh, Mary!; Once Upon a Mattress, The Outsiders and more



One-of-a-kind show memorabilia autographed by Orlando Bloom, Wayne Brady, Darren Criss, Ariana DeBose, Danny DeVito, Jane Fonda, Boy George, Savion Glover, Jonathan Groff, James Earl Jones, Tony Kushner, Nathan Lane, Jessica Lange, Angela Lansbury, Huey Lewis, Gaten Matarazzo, Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Mendez, Laurie Metcalf, Bette Midler, Lea Michele, Liza Minnelli, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jim Parsons, Ben Platt, Eddie Redmayne, Chita Rivera, Stephen Schwartz, Aaron Tveit and many more



Early bidding on auction lots will continue through Friday, September 20. On September 22 at the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, silent auction lots will open every half hour beginning at 10 am for in-person bidding; the live auction begins at 5 pm. Starry participants in this year’s Autograph Table and Photo Booth will be announced soon.



Esteemed auctioneer Nick Nicholson returns for the live auction alongside our host, theater and television mainstay Bryan Batt. Broadway favorites Todd Buonopane, Jen Cody and Michael Goddard will join forces to host the silent auction.



Last year’s Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record $1,237,179. Since 1987, the 37 editions of the event have raised more than $18.7 million.