Eli and Peyton Manning Tackle Broadway in MANNINGCAST: THE MUSICAL

Football fans, look out: Broadway is coming your way. At least, that's the (fictional) goal of brothers Peyton and Eli Manning in a new video that serves as an announcement for the fourth season of ManningCast, the Monday night football show hosted by the football duo.

The video chronicles the brothers as they work to make their Broadway debut with ManningCast: The Musical, complete with grand musical numbers, choreography, and bonafide Playbills. It also features a slew of guest stars including Robin Roberts, Robert Downey Jr., the Backstreet Boys, Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Hart, Michael Bublé, Pete Davidson, Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg, and Bob Iger.

According to a report in Variety, the short was put together by production head Therese Andrews who even recruited Tony Award-winning composer Tom Kitt to work on the music, per Lin-Manual Miranda's recommendation. Kit also makes a cameo in the video, which was filmed in the Anschutz Theater in Denver, Colorado.

Though no official Broadway musical is in the works from the Mannings, the brothers performed their own vocals for the video, which has gone viral on social media. In previous seasons, ManningCast have won Emmy awards for their work in announcement videos, which included a parody of Emily in Paris. The new season of ManningCast begins September 9 at 8 pm ET on ESPN. Read more at Variety and watch the video above.