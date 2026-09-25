Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 25, 2026- Go Behind the Scenes of WANTED and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 25, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 25, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Let's catch you up on yesterday's top stories from around the theatre world.
Get ready for some major Broadway moments! Check out rehearsal photos from the cast of WANTED, the new musical heading to the James Earl Jones Theatre with previews beginning October 15. Meanwhile, rising star Maria Wirries is skyrocketing to stardom, and THE GREAT GATSBY continues to celebrate its massive success with over 1,000 performances and a million audience members.
In casting news, T.R. Knight and Hannah Cruz will lead LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Off-Broadway, and Jesse Labelle will star in the new tour of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE.
On Broadway, Bowen Yang extends his run in OH, MARY! through mid-January, and Reece Weaver's run in CHICAGO extends due to demand.
For more stories, photos, reviews, and all the latest theatre news, visit BroadwayWorld.com!
|The Front Page
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Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of WANTED
Next up at the James Earl Jones Theatre is Wanted. A new Broadway musical inspired by a Clarke family story carried for generations, Wanted is the epic tale of Mary and Martha: sisters, outlaws, legends. Wanted will begin previews Thursday, October 15 ahead of an opening night on Sunday, November 8. Check out photos of the company in rehearsals here.
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She Believed She Could: Maria Wirries Is Skyrocketing to Stardom
Early in 'The Lost Boys', LJ Benet’s Michael calls Maria Wirries's Star a “bolt of lightning,” and that description could absolutely apply to Wirries, too: an actor, singer, and writer whose joy and creativity overflow in every word.
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Don’t Miss the Party: 10 Reasons to See THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway
The party is still roaring on Broadway! More than two years after The Great Gatsby first opened at the Broadway Theatre, the hit musical has officially surpassed 1,000 performances and welcomed more than one million audience members. Now, with a fresh slate of stars stepping into East and West Egg, there has never been a better time to join the party. Whether you've been meaning to catch the show since opening night or are looking for an excuse to return, here are 10 reasons to see The Great Gatsby on Broadway.
|Must Watch
|Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London
by Stephi Wild
Brand new production photos and video footage have been released of the West End production of Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical Hadestown, which has recently welcomed new cast members to the Lyric Theatre, London. . (more...)
|Video: Jason Kravits & Dan DeLuca Star in THE PRODUCERS at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Joshua Wright
Ogunquit Playhouse shared a new video featuring Jason Kravits and Dan DeLuca as Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom in its production of Mel Brooks' THE PRODUCERS.. (more...)
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Video: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at Round House Theatre
Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies OKLAHOMA! With 'Dummy with the Wig On Top'
Video: Watch The Rockettes Introduce New Tap Number for 2026 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR
|Hot Photos
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released of Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Charlotte d'Amboise in Tru, now playing at the Menier Chocolate Factory. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 9/24/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Richard Thomas to Star in MARK TWAIN TONIGHT! Benefit Reading at The Town Hall
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Entertainment Community Fund will present Mark Twain Tonight! by Hal Holbrook, a one-night-only benefit performance. The event will feature Emmy-Award winning Actor and 2025 Theater Hall of Fame Inductee Richard Thomas.. (more...)
Kendall Edwards To Join Grapevine PR
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theatrical press agent Kendall Edwards will join grapevine pr. A veteran publicist with nearly 10 years of experience, Edwards previously worked at DKC/O&M under Rick Miramontez.. (more...)
Nikki M. James, Robin de Jesús and More to Join A TECTONIC CABARET
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Nikki M. James, Robin de Jesús and more will join Tectonic Theater Project's annual benefit. The evening will honor Ruth Hendel with the James C. Hormel Spirit of Tectonic Award.. (more...)
Ivey Lowe Joins THE 24 HOUR PLAYS as Co-Producer
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Director and producer Ivey Lowe has joined THE 24 HOUR PLAYS as co-producer, where she will co-lead THE 24 HOUR PLAYS NATIONALS and oversee productions on Broadway and in Los Angeles.. (more...)
Asian American Arts Alliance Funds 38 Organizations With $500,000 Grant Program
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Asian American Arts Alliance revealed 38 recipients of the second and final cycle of the A4 Arts Fund, distributing $500,000 to arts and cultural organizations serving Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Stephi Wild
THE HOLES marks Max Wolf Friedlich's return to Off-Broadway, and the show is now playing at The Wild Project. Learn more and read the reviews for THE HOLES here.. (more...)
Review Roundup: Sting Stars In THE LAST SHIP
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Rooted in his own childhood in the British shipbuilding town of Wallsend, The Last Ship tells the moving story of a community of shipbuilders in the North East of England, faced with the closure of their shipyard – the heart of their existence. Sting takes on the role of Jackie White, the shipyard's foreman whose health is failing just as his leadership is needed most. In this very personal show, the artist immerses the audience in the hometown he was desperate to escape, a world where love, loss, and hope intertwine.. (more...)
Review Roundup: AMERICA, WHO HURT YOU? Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The North American premiere of America, Who Hurt You?, a new solo play written and performed by Tony Award winner Sarah Jones, is now playing Off-Broadway. See what the critics are saying.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
Mayor Mamdani Launches 'Opera for All', Giving Away 70,000 Free Metropolitan Opera Tickets to New Yorkers
by Nicole Rosky
Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani, Deputy Mayor for Economic Justice Julie Su and New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) Commissioner Diya Vij today announced “Opera for All,” a long-term partnership between the City and the Metropolitan Opera that will provide 70,000 free tickets this season to New Yorkers who have never attended a performance at the Met.. (more...)
T.R. Knight and Hannah Cruz Will Lead LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Emmy nominee T.R. Knight and Tony nominee Hannah Cruz will join the long-running Off-Broadway production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Westside Theatre, replacing current stars Ethan Slater and Betsy Wolfe.. (more...)
Is Taylor Swift Sampling HADESTOWN In Her New 'Patient Zero' Single?
by Michael Major
Is Taylor Swift sampling Hadestown in her new single? Get a first listen to a new teaser for her upcoming single 'Patient Zero,' which fans noticed sounded eerily similar to 'Wait For Me' from the hit musical.. (more...)
1776 Hair Plan-Related Lawsuit to Continue
by Cara Joy David
A Maryland federal judge dismissed Zuri Washington's discrimination claims against the 1776 tour producers but allowed her retaliation claims to proceed.. (more...)
Megan Hilty Teases New Stage Role: 'It Starts Soon'
by Michael Major
Megan Hilty's return to the stage is sooner than you may think. The Tony nominee took to Instagram to hint at her next role, stating that it 'starts soon.' See the photo and try to figure out what it is!. (more...)
Ryan Murphy Has Finished Writing a GLEE Reboot Script
by Stephi Wild
Ryan Murphy has shared that he completed the script for a reboot of Glee, and that original cast members are 'enthusiastic' about the idea. Watch the clip here.. (more...)
Bowen Yang to Extend OH, MARY! Broadway Run Through Mid January
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Bowen Yang will extend his Broadway debut run as Mary Todd Lincoln in Cole Escola's Tony-winning comedy OH, MARY! through January 17, 2027, at the Lyceum Theatre.. (more...)
Reece Weaver Extends Run in CHICAGO on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway production of CHICAGO will extend the run of former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Reece Weaver in the role of Roxie Hart at the Ambassador Theatre due to demand.. (more...)
Broadway Flea Market Moves Indoors to Hammerstein Ballroom
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will be held indoors at Hammerstein Ballroom due to nor'easter forecasts, with over 60 tables, live and silent auctions, and 50 special guests participating.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Catherine Zeta-Jones
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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