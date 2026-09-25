Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 25, 2026- Go Behind the Scenes of WANTED and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 25, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Picked For You

Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!

Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Let's catch you up on yesterday's top stories from around the theatre world.

Get ready for some major Broadway moments! Check out rehearsal photos from the cast of WANTED, the new musical heading to the James Earl Jones Theatre with previews beginning October 15. Meanwhile, rising star Maria Wirries is skyrocketing to stardom, and THE GREAT GATSBY continues to celebrate its massive success with over 1,000 performances and a million audience members.

In casting news, T.R. Knight and Hannah Cruz will lead LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Off-Broadway, and Jesse Labelle will star in the new tour of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE.

On Broadway, Bowen Yang extends his run in OH, MARY! through mid-January, and Reece Weaver's run in CHICAGO extends due to demand.

For more stories, photos, reviews, and all the latest theatre news, visit BroadwayWorld.com!