Megan Hilty Teases New Stage Role: 'It Starts Soon'
Hilty shared that "it's not Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" and that fans will "never guess what it is."
Megan Hilty's return to the stage is sooner than you may think. The Tony nominee took to Instagram to hint at her next role, stating that it "starts soon."
The photo shows Hilty in her wig fitting, getting her head wrapped to create the wig mold.
"This is what it looks like when you get your head wrapped and measured to have wigs built! I’ll give you a badrillion dollars if you can guess what show I’m starting that would require a wig fitting!"
The hints provided included that it "starts soon," "it's not Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," and that fans will "never guess what it is."
Andrew Rannells took to the comments to share that he thinks he "MIGHT know" what Hilty has up her sleeve.
The post comes after fan speculation that Hilty is returning to Broadway after one of her November concerts were postponed. A message from the venue told audiences that the Death Becomes Her alum is "going into rehearsal for a short run in an established Broadway show."
Over the summer, Hilty stated that she was picking her next role on Broadway carefully due to the intense schedule and time commitment away from her family.
"It would take something very, very special for me to hop into that very, very intense schedule again. It is so rewarding to be part of a show on Broadway but it is very grueling on your body, on everything."
Megan Hilty was last seen on Broadway in Death Becomes Her, for which she received a Tony Award nomination. The SMASH alum has also been seen on Broadway in Wicked, 9 to 5, and Noises Off.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...