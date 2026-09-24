Bowen Yang to Extend OH, MARY! Broadway Run Through Mid January

Bowen Yang will extend his run as 'Mary Todd Lincoln' in the Tony Award-winning hit comedy, Oh, Mary!. Yang made his Broadway debut in the show on September 15, 2026, and was originally set to play a limited engagement through December 6, 2026. Yang will now remain in Cole Escola's comedy through January 17, 2027, alongside continuing cast members Phillip James Brannon, Barrett Foa, Bianca Leigh, and Tony Macht. /article/Photos-First-Look-at-Bowen-Yang-in-OH-MARY-on-Broadway-20260915

Written by 2025 Tony Award winning original star Cole Escola, and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater's 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week.

Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record fifteen times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. The Broadway production runs alongside the Olivier Award-winning West End production, now playing at the Trafalgar Theatre in London, and the North American tour, which began in Hartford, CT, on September 19, 2026.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 11 Hrs 36 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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