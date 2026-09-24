Bowen Yang to Extend OH, MARY! Broadway Run Through Mid January
Yang was originally set to play a limited engagement through December 6, 2026. Yang will now remain in Cole Escola's hit comedy through January 17, 2027
Bowen Yang will extend his run as 'Mary Todd Lincoln' in the Tony Award-winning hit comedy, Oh, Mary!. Yang made his Broadway debut in the show on September 15, 2026, and was originally set to play a limited engagement through December 6, 2026. Yang will now remain in Cole Escola's comedy through January 17, 2027, alongside continuing cast members Phillip James Brannon, Barrett Foa, Bianca Leigh, and Tony Macht. /article/Photos-First-Look-at-Bowen-Yang-in-OH-MARY-on-Broadway-20260915
Written by 2025 Tony Award winning original star Cole Escola, and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater's 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week.
Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record fifteen times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. The Broadway production runs alongside the Olivier Award-winning West End production, now playing at the Trafalgar Theatre in London, and the North American tour, which began in Hartford, CT, on September 19, 2026.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
BroadwayWorld Merch
Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more
|
Powered by