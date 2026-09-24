 Skip to main content
Shop Merch 26/27 Season: What's Coming?
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Bowen Yang to Extend OH, MARY! Broadway Run Through Mid January

Yang was originally set to play a limited engagement through December 6, 2026. Yang will now remain in Cole Escola's hit comedy through January 17, 2027

By:
Bowen Yang to Extend OH, MARY! Broadway Run Through Mid January

Bowen Yang will extend his run as 'Mary Todd Lincoln' in the Tony Award-winning hit comedy, Oh, Mary!. Yang made his Broadway debut in the show on September 15, 2026, and was originally set to play a limited engagement through December 6, 2026. Yang will now remain in Cole Escola's comedy through January 17, 2027, alongside continuing cast members Phillip James Brannon, Barrett Foa, Bianca Leigh, and Tony Macht. /article/Photos-First-Look-at-Bowen-Yang-in-OH-MARY-on-Broadway-20260915

Written by 2025 Tony Award winning original star Cole Escola, and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater's 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week.

Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record fifteen times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. The Broadway production runs alongside the Olivier Award-winning West End production, now playing at the Trafalgar Theatre in London, and the North American tour, which began in Hartford, CT, on September 19, 2026.

Get Oh, Mary! Tickets From $89

More on this show: Meg Stalter Will Make Broadway Debut in OH, MARY! as 'Mary Todd Lincoln' · 5/13/2026



Shop

BroadwayWorld Merch

Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more

Oh Mary! Portrait Tote Oh Mary! Portrait Tote Shop item
Oh Mary! Penny Pin Oh Mary! Penny Pin Shop item
Oh Mary! Jane Krakowski Magnet Oh Mary! Jane Krakowski Magnet Shop item

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $138
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You
Show Info From $89