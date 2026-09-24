Broadway Flea Market Moves Indoors to Hammerstein Ballroom

​This Sunday's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will be moved indoors to Hammerstein Ballroom due to forecasts calling for high winds and rain in New York City as a nor'easter moves through the region. The annual event, presented by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will take place beginning at 10 am this Sunday, September 27.

All the magic of #BroadwayFlea will move to Hammerstein Ballroom, including more than 60 tables representing your favorite Broadway and Off-Broadway shows and theatrical organizations, the silent and live auctions and 50 special guests slated for the Autograph Table & Photo Booth. The decision was made with the safety and well-being of our attendees and volunteers as Broadway Cares' top priority.

A map of the multi-level Hammerstein Ballroom layout will be shared at broadwaycares.org/flea and Broadway Cares' social media channels ahead of Sunday's event.

Hammerstein Ballroom is at 311 West 34th Street between Eighth and Ninth Avenues. The venue is ADA compliant and has ramp accessibility at the building entrance. The basement level is accessible only by stairs.

Autograph Table & Photo Booth

Just added to the Autograph Table & Photo Booth are Jasmin Savoy Brown (Hadestown), Tony Award winner Danny Burstein (Awake and Sing!), Max Clayton (Schmigadoon!), Tony nominee Amber Iman (Hadestown), Tony nominee Christopher Jackson (Hamilton), Paul Alexander Nolan (The Lost Boys), Tony nominee Christiani Pitts (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)), Tony nominee Sam Tutty (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)) and Donald Webber Jr. (Hamilton). See the full lineup and schedule atbroadwaycares.org/autographtable. Special guests and scheduling are subject to change.

More than 60 tables will fill Hammerstein Ballroom from 10 am to 6 pm with treasure troves of stage-used props, stage-worn costumes, rare Playbills, vintage posters, discontinued show merchandise and other one-of-a-kind keepsakes. Shows set for this year's event will be & Juliet, Aladdin, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Just in Time, The Lion King, Little Shop of Horrors, The Lost Boys, Maybe Happy Ending, Oh, Mary!, Operation Mincemeat, The Outsiders, Schmigadoon!, Six, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) and Wicked. A special Curtain Call table will host unique mementos from shows that recently ended their runs, such as Death Becomes Her, Dog Day Afternoon and Titaníque.

In addition to the shows represented, the theatrical organizations with tables include the Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers (ATPAM), The Broadway League, Creative Goods, the Dramatists Guild of America, the Entertainment Community Fund, Playbill, The Metropolitan Opera, The Shubert Organization and Telecharge, Sweet Hospitality, United Scenic Artists and many more.

Fans will have the opportunity to peruse and bid on 156 sensational silent auction lots as they open every half hour starting at 10 am at the north end of the ballroom's first floor. These rare collectibles range anywhere from handwritten and signed musical phrases from The Book of Mormon, The Bridges of Madison County, Dreamgirls, Mary Poppins, Maybe Happy Ending, Ragtime and Schmigadoon! to one-of-a-kind finds such as Satine's swing or a piece of the legendary red windmill from Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Live Auction

The live auction, which will take place in the Grand Ballroom on the seventh floor, is where Broadway fans' wildest theatrical dreams come true: making their Broadway debut with a walk-on role in & Juliet; shadowing a stage manager at The Lion King, Paranormal Activity or Wicked; shadowing the Tony-winning audio team at The Outsiders; sitting in the orchestra pit of Hamilton or The Lion King; conducting the exit music for Chicago, Schmigadoon!, or Wicked; attending opening night premieres and parties for upcoming shows and so much more. Newly added lots include a custom handwritten musical phrase by theater luminaries Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, a personalized song written by the legendary Marc Shaiman and the opportunity to sit in on an exclusive cast album recording session.

The online early bidding ends at 2 pm Eastern Friday, September 25, and picks up in person at the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction. Proxy bidding is available for those not able to attend. You can lock in your final pre-bids and get proxy info by emailing auctions@broadwaycares.org.

Available at the Broadway Cares merchandise table will be a bevy of exclusive finds from the Broadway Cares store, including holiday ornaments, back-to-school treasures, winter essentials and more. Plus, everyone who purchases a Red Bucket ornament will be entered to win a full year of signed Playbills. Poster and merch protectors will also be available to keep your Broadway Flea finds safe and sound. Get a first peek or start your holiday shopping early at broadwaycares.org/store.

Each treasure discovered and each auction lot won directly supports a safety net of essential services for those in the performing arts community and provides lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling, housing and hope to people nationwide living with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses.

Last year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record $1,633,803. Since 1987, the 39 editions of the event have raised more than $21 million.

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