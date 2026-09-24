Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies OKLAHOMA! With 'Dummy with the Wig On Top'
Rainbow rewrote the lyrics to the Rodgers and Hammerstein tune.
Randy Rainbow has released of new parody of “The Surrey With The Fringe On Top” from Oklahoma! The new music video takes aim at Donald Trump's infamous hair, along with his current administration.
"Oh what a beautiful moron," Rainbow captioned the video, also referring to the Oklahoma! song "Oh, What A Beautiful Morning."
Rainbow rewrote the lyrics to the Rodgers and Hammerstein tune, with Michael J Moritz Jr producing, orchestrating, mixing, and mastering the project.
The new parody video – which follows the recent parody of RAYE's "WHERE THE HELL IS OUR CONGRESS?" – comes in the long line of political music videos from Rainbow, also the Taylor Swift parody, "The Fate of Melania," Wicked-themed "Defy Democracy" and Sabrina Carpenter parody "Fees, Fees, Fees".
About Randy Rainbow
Randy Rainbow is a New York Times best-selling author and four-time Emmy nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, and satirist known for his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His memoir, Playing with Myself, has received rave reviews and landed him on the New York Times Best Sellers list. His latest book, Low-Hanging Fruit: Sparkling Whines, Champagne Problems, and Pressing Issues from My Gay Agenda, was released this year. He will release a new children's book, Randy Rainbow and the Marvelously Magical Pink Glasses, this year.
Musical theater was an escape for Rainbow that helped catapult his career. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and three EMMY® nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. Rainbow (yes, that's his real name) enjoys a star-studded fan base that regularly retweets and shares his work.
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