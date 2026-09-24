Richard Thomas to Star in MARK TWAIN TONIGHT! Benefit Reading at The Town Hall

The Entertainment Community Fund will present Mark Twain Tonight! by Hal Holbrook, a one-night-only benefit performance, on Monday, November 2, 2026 at 7 pm ET at The Town Hall. The event will feature Emmy-Award winning Actor and 2025 Theater Hall of Fame Inductee Richard Thomas. Following the performance, prizewinning and bestselling author Ron Chernow will join Thomas for a talkback. Proceeds will help the Entertainment Community Fund support performing arts and entertainment professionals in need.

Richard Thomas was recently seen on Broadway in the award-winning play The Balusters, for which he received a 2026 Tony Award nomination, on tour as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird, on Netflix's Ozark and beloved to generations as John-Boy Walton. He is the first and only actor authorized to perform Mark Twain Tonight! since the original.

Ron Chernow is the prizewinning author of eight books, including Mark Twain, and the recipient of the 2015 National Humanities Medal. His first book, The House of Morgan, won the National Book Award, Washington: A Life won the Pulitzer Prize for Biography and Alexander Hamilton—the inspiration for the Broadway musical—won the George Washington Book Prize. He has twice been a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award and is one of only three living biographers to have won the Gold Medal for Biography of the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

For more information regarding sponsorship opportunities, please contact premler@entertainmentcommunity.org. In the 2025-2026 touring season, Richard Thomas in Mark Twain Tonight! played 74 performances in 46 cities across North America.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 11 Hrs 28 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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