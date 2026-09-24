Richard Thomas to Star in MARK TWAIN TONIGHT! Benefit Reading at The Town Hall
Ron Chernow will join for a post-performance discussion.
The Entertainment Community Fund will present Mark Twain Tonight! by Hal Holbrook, a one-night-only benefit performance, on Monday, November 2, 2026 at 7 pm ET at The Town Hall. The event will feature Emmy-Award winning Actor and 2025 Theater Hall of Fame Inductee Richard Thomas. Following the performance, prizewinning and bestselling author Ron Chernow will join Thomas for a talkback. Proceeds will help the Entertainment Community Fund support performing arts and entertainment professionals in need.
Richard Thomas was recently seen on Broadway in the award-winning play The Balusters, for which he received a 2026 Tony Award nomination, on tour as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird, on Netflix's Ozark and beloved to generations as John-Boy Walton. He is the first and only actor authorized to perform Mark Twain Tonight! since the original.
Ron Chernow is the prizewinning author of eight books, including Mark Twain, and the recipient of the 2015 National Humanities Medal. His first book, The House of Morgan, won the National Book Award, Washington: A Life won the Pulitzer Prize for Biography and Alexander Hamilton—the inspiration for the Broadway musical—won the George Washington Book Prize. He has twice been a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award and is one of only three living biographers to have won the Gold Medal for Biography of the American Academy of Arts and Letters.
For more information regarding sponsorship opportunities, please contact premler@entertainmentcommunity.org. In the 2025-2026 touring season, Richard Thomas in Mark Twain Tonight! played 74 performances in 46 cities across North America.
The creative team for Mark Twain Tonight! includes Michael Wilson (Creative Consultant), Brian Prather (Scenic Designer), Sam Fleming (Costume Designer), Anthony Pearson (Lighting Designer), Shannon Slaton (Sound Designer) and Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates (Wig Design). The production team includes Brian L'Ecuyer (Production Supervisor).
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