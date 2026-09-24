Ryan Murphy Has Finished Writing a GLEE Reboot Script
He shared that he is in contact with ten original cast members who are 'enthusiastic' about the idea.
Ryan Murphy has shared that he completed the script for a reboot of Glee. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, he shared that he has been in contact with multiple of the show's original cast members, who are "enthusiastic" about it.
"I just finished the script an hour ago. So yeah, we have a script," Murphy shared. "Brad and Ian and I, who wrote all of the first two seasons, have written something. I've been in touch with around ten of the original cast members."
"It's very sweet," he went on to say of the cast members' reactions. "They all had a lot of questions but they all were enthusiastic about the idea. Nobody's read it, so we'll see."
This comes after Murphy told People in July that he thought it might be time to revisit the show.
"I vowed to myself that I wanted to write a couple of them to see what people think, particularly the cast, because we were very close when we were making it," he said.
Watch the clip below:
Don't stop believin' in a 'Glee' reboot!— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 24, 2026
Ryan Murphy confirms he wrote a new script, and the original cast is "enthusiastic" about returning. pic.twitter.com/SVk9ng2JG4
About Glee
Glee is a musical comedy-drama television series created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan. Set at the fictional William McKinley High School in Lima, Ohio, the series follows the members of the New Directions, a glee club competing in the show choir circuit, as they navigate social issues regarding sexuality, gender, race, family, relationships, and teamwork. Each episode features on-screen musical performances chosen by Murphy and produced by Adam Anders and Peer Åström, ranging from show tunes to chart hits.
The pilot episode was broadcast on May 19, 2009, with the first season officially premiering on September 9 later that year. In 2013, Murphy announced that the sixth season would be the series' last. Glee concluded on March 20, 2015, after 121 episodes and over 729 musical performances.
The show kickstarted the careers of many young actors, including Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, Dianna Agron, Naya Rivera, Heather Morris, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Darren Criss, Harry Shum Jr. and Mark Salling. Later seasons added Chord Overstreet, Melissa Benoist, Alex Newell, Becca Tobin and more. Matthew Morrison played the role of Will Schuester, alongside Jane Lynch as the hilarious Sue Sylvester.
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