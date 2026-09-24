BroadwayWorld Classifieds 9/24/2026; Jobs In Education, Marketing, and More

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Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Temp Jobs - Crew: Dresser/ Wardrobe Staff

Maltz Jupiter Theatre is looking for experienced dressers/wardrobe staff to join us for our 26/27 season productions of La Cage aux Folles and Jesus Christ Superstar. Dates for each production are below. Tasks include assisting with presets and quick changes, laundry, ironing and steaming, minor repairs, and assisting cast members with costumes and wigs. The ideal candidate will have previous wardrobe experience, is calm under pressure, can perform quick changes in succession, and is talented ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: EXPERIENCED PRODUCERS NEEDED FOR A STAGED READING OF "THAT JONES BOY! OR, THE ADVENTURES OF A BASTARD," A MUSICAL COMEDY OF MANNERS

English Rose Theatricals intends to present a staged reading on October 23rd at a midtown Manhattan location for an invited audience of industry members as well as a select number of average theatergoers to gauge their reaction to this musical adaptation of Henry Fielding's classic novel, "Tom Jones." The estimated budget for the reading (24 hours of rehearsal spread over 2 calendar weeks, 5 hours for the reading itself and a discussion/reception afterwards including a light buffet and drinks... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: ASSOCIATE ARTISTIC & EDUCATION DIRECTOR

Position Title: ASSOCIATE ARTISTIC & EDUCATION DIRECTOR Department: Artistic & Education Reports To: Artistic Director & CEO Supervises: Education Partnerships, Artists in Residence, Interns, Contracted Artistic and Educational Personnel Status: Full-Time, Exempt Created: September 2026 POSITION PURPOSE Founded in 2009, The Cabaret is a nationally renowned home for intimate cabaret where artists are uplifted, audiences belong, the next generation thrives, and our community is str... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Assistant

JOB TITLE: Properties Assistant REPORTS TO: Properties Supervisor FLSA STATUS: Full Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $27.87 per hour LOCATION: 363 W. Pershing Rd., Chicago, IL 60609 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks a Properties Assistant to join our production team for the 8-show season, including our annual production of A Christmas Carol. The position will work under the supervision of the Prop Supervisor to procure props and materials and assist in pr... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: A Chorus Line - Choreographer

Designs and teaches all dance and movement for the production, collaborating with the director and music team to bring the show’s physical storytelling to life.... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Seeking Teaching Artists ADL/Bway Jr 2026

Broadway Bound Kids is seeking enthusiastic, creative, and experienced Lead Teaching Artists who love kids and are passionate about performing arts education! About Us Broadway Bound Kids is a nonprofit providing a transformative and inclusive environment that inspires youth through performing arts education. We provide comprehensive interactive programs for Pre-K through 12th grade in the performing arts that focus on enhancing technical skills, social-emotional learning, confidence, conn... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stitcher/Costume Assistant

La Comedia Dinner Theatre is seeking a Stitcher/Costume Assistant to join our team in creating and fitting costumes for our large scale musical theatre productions. La Comedia is a year-round 600-seat non-Union house producing 8 mainstage and 3 children's theatre productions each year. Duties - Assemble and sew costumes as directed by the Costume Designer - Assist with fitting sessions, making necessary adjustments for optimal fit and comfort - Maintain and organize costume inv... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Steel River Playhouse is a non-profit theatre and education organization dedicated to sharing stories that reflect our collective humanity by providing a nurturing and empowering environment that represents and serves our diverse community. We are looking for an Executive Director to continue our trajectory of growth and improvement for the theater and its impact on Pottstown and the surrounding communities. The successful candidate will be a leader who inspires loyalty and enthusiasm a... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director/AV Teacher

Technical Director/AV Teacher CATEGORY: Academic/Instructor Parkhurst Academy Melbourne, FL US Job Details DESCRIPTION Part-Time Tech Director/AV Teacher Meets all the hours above Teaches for 4-6.5 hours on Fridays in the Sanctuary Attends and teaches students to design Christmas Concerts, Musicals, events, etc. (ideal but not required) Total hours weekly would be 13 hours plus after school events (after school events ideal but not required for all of them) The job description and ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: THISBOWL - NYC

THISBOWL - NYC CHANGE FAST FOOD. CHANGE THE CULTURE. HIRING EVENT! We’re growing fast and hiring Front of House Mixers across NYC. Join us in person to meet the team and interview on the spot! Friday, 9/18 from 3PM – 5PM @ Tribeca (100 Barclay St. New York, NY 10007) Friday, 10/2 from 3PM – 5PM @ Tribeca (100 Barclay St. New York, NY 10007) RSVPs are highly encouraged but not required. Connect with the hiring manager in advance to share your resume and lock in a time: jobs... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Assistant Vice President of Performance & Rentals Marketing

Located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles along the city's renowned Grand Avenue cultural corridor, Colburn is an internationally recognized performing arts institution dedicated to providing the highest quality music and dance education while enriching the broader community through exceptional performances, artistic experiences, and community engagement. Serving more than 2,000 students annually, from young beginners to emerging professionals, Colburn encompasses the Conservatory of Music, M... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director, Campaign Strategy

Organizational Summary: Playwrights Horizons is a writer’s theater committed to the advancement of bold and visionary contemporary playwrights. We carry out this mission through the development and production of daring new work and the education of future theatermakers. In a city rich with cultural offerings, Playwrights Horizons’ 55-year-old mission is unique among theaters of its size; the organization has distinguished itself by a steadfast commitment to centering the voice of the playwr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Theatrical Lighting, Projection, and Audio Specialist (Performing Arts Technician II)

Position Summary The School of Theatre, Television, and Film (TTF) in the College of Professional Studies and Fine Arts is seeking a Theatrical Lighting, Projection, and Audio Specialist to support and guide technical production aspects for TTF theatre productions. The Theatrical Lighting, Projection, and Audio Specialist will serve as a technical source for theatrical lighting, audio, and projection, independently oversees complex production systems, budgets, and installations while providin... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: SCRATCH THEATER COMPANY 2027 TECHNICAL/CREATIVE TEAM APPLICATION

Scratch Theater Company is seeking the following positions for our upcoming 2027 Season. This is the initial application, some positions may require additional interviews or application requirements. Below are the positions that we are seeking, as well as key dates. Positions for Little Shop of Horrors are paid (as well as season staff, see more info below)*. SEASON STAFF Season Staff will participate in all three shows in a limited aspect. SEEKING LIGHTING DESIGNER - Pays $50 The Light... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Lead Bartender

Steppenwolf Theatre Company Lead Bartender Steppenwolf Theatre Company is seeking candidates for the part time position of Lead Bartender at Front Bar, Steppenwolf's cafe and bar connected to the main theater at 1700 N Halsted. Open to the general public and theater-goers alike, Front Bar features a full bar program highlighted by craft and local products, and a comfortable, modern-rustic atmosphere. Through a relaxed, attentive, and sincere level of customer service, members of the Front B... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Designer

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Costume Designer for its upcoming spring production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream by Shakespeare, adapted and directed by Jane Cox. General Show Information • Auditions will occur on September 8th and 9th with rehearsals tentatively starting on Monday, September 14th. • All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus in Chicago’s south suburbs. • Performance dates: November 12-15, 2025, in ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Musical Theatre Writing Cohort: Finish Your Draft (Online)

Have a musical you've been "working on" for longer than you'd like to admit? The Catalyst Cohort is a 16-week online program that takes musical theatre writers from outline to finished draft, with live feedback every week from a produced composer-lyricist-playwright. Cohort 3 runs October 3, 2026 through January 30, 2027 (Christmas week off). All sessions are online, so you can join from anywhere. Enrollment closes October 2. (more)

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 14 Hrs 23 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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