Don’t Miss the Party: 10 Reasons to See THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway

The party is still roaring on Broadway! More than two years after The Great Gatsby first opened at the Broadway Theatre, the hit musical has officially surpassed 1,000 performances and welcomed more than one million audience members. Now, with a fresh slate of stars stepping into East and West Egg, there has never been a better time to join the party.

Whether you've been meaning to catch the show since opening night or are looking for an excuse to return, here are 10 reasons to see The Great Gatsby on Broadway.

1. Ryan McCartan Is Your New Gatsby

He's young, he's handsome, he's mysterious... he's Jay Gatsby! Ryan McCartan returned to the production this summer after previously taking over the role in 2025, bringing his powerhouse vocals to some of the show's biggest numbers. Broadway fans will also know McCartan from Wicked and the original Off-Broadway production of Heathers, making his return to the Broadway Theatre a great reason to revisit Gatsby's mansion.

2. China Anne McClain Is Making Her Broadway Debut

After growing up onscreen in projects including Disney Channel's A.N.T. Farm and the Descendants franchise, China Anne McClain is making her Broadway debut as Daisy Buchanan. McClain joined the company in August, marking not only her Broadway debut, but her musical stage debut. It's a chance to see the longtime screen star show off a completely different side of her talents live onstage.

3. Corbin Bleu Is Back on Broadway

There's no stopping Corbin Bleu! The Broadway favorite is currently stepping into Nick Carraway's shoes after previously playing the role in the West End production. Bleu has already delighted Broadway audiences in In the Heights, Godspell, Holiday Inn and Kiss Me, Kate, and now he serves as our guide through the glamorous—and complicated—world of Gatsby.

4. The Sets Are Spectacular

If you're looking for spectacle, The Great Gatsby has it in spades. Paul Tate DePoo III's scenic and projection design transforms the massive Broadway Theatre into everything from Gatsby's opulent mansion to the Valley of Ashes, complete with towering set pieces, vintage cars and plenty of surprises. His work on the production won the 2024 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Scenic Design of a Musical.

5. The Costumes Won a Tony Award

You can't throw a Gatsby-sized party without dressing for the occasion. Linda Cho's dazzling costumes bring the fashions of the Roaring Twenties to life with an endless parade of glamorous gowns, tuxedos, flapper dresses and sparkling partywear. The designs earned Cho the 2024 Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical.

6. The Score Is Filled with Big Broadway Numbers

Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen's jazz- and pop-infused score gives Fitzgerald's story a distinctly musical-theatre pulse. From the explosive opening number, "Roaring On," to Gatsby's soaring "For Her" and Daisy's emotional "Beautiful Little Fool," the show offers plenty of opportunities for its cast to let loose vocally—and plenty of songs to revisit on the cast album after the curtain comes down.

7. The Dancing Keeps the Party Going

Gatsby's parties aren't just big—they move! Dominique Kelley's choreography fills the Broadway Theatre stage with high-energy production numbers that evoke the excess and excitement of the Jazz Age. With a large ensemble tearing through number after number, the dancing is one of the show's biggest visual thrills.

8. You Already Know the Story—But You've Never Seen It Like This

F. Scott Fitzgerald's 1925 novel has been a staple of high school English classes for generations and has inspired countless adaptations for the screen. This production marked the first time the novel arrived on Broadway as a musical, putting a new spin on the familiar story of Gatsby, Daisy, Nick and their doomed pursuit of the American Dream. Whether you know the book backwards and forwards or haven't picked it up since tenth grade, seeing the world of East and West Egg unfold live onstage offers an entirely new way to experience the classic.

9. There's a Reason the Party Has Lasted This Long

The Great Gatsby began performances on Broadway in March 2024, and the party hasn't stopped since. In September 2026, the musical celebrated its 1,000th Broadway performance, having already welcomed more than one million audience members to the Broadway Theatre. The production has also expanded well beyond New York, with a national tour and international productions bringing the party around the world.

10. It's a Great Big Broadway Spectacle

Sometimes you just want a Broadway show to feel like a Broadway show. The Great Gatsby delivers on that promise with a huge cast, soaring voices, elaborate sets, glamorous costumes, energetic choreography, romance, drama and, of course, some truly over-the-top parties. If you're looking for an evening that puts the "Great" in The Great Gatsby, consider this your invitation to the party.