Jesse Labelle Will Lead New Tour of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Singer-songwriter Jesse Labelle will lead the new North American Tour of A Beautiful Noise, in the role of 'Neil Diamond – Then'. Labelle's music career includes touring with artists such as Elton John, Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, and Morgan Wallen. His 2012 single, “Heartbreak Coverup” from his studio album, Two, has earned Gold and Platinum certifications, as well as a Canadian Radio Music Award. He also earned an International Acoustic Music Award for his 2019 hit single “Two Hearts and a Diamond.”

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE will launch its new North American Tour at Bass Concert Hall in Austin, TX on November 3, 2026. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Get an exclusive first listen to Jesse Labelle as he steps into the iconic role of 'Neil Diamond – Then', performing Diamond's timeless hit “Sweet Caroline.” The special preview offers audiences a first taste of Labelle's performance as 'Neil Diamond – Then' and the unmistakable songs that have made Diamond a music legend.

Neil Diamond</a> MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE" width="356">

ABOUT A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE launched its journey with a pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre in June 2022. Following its Boston run, the production made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in December 2022, where it played through June 2024, bringing Neil Diamond's legendary songbook and remarkable life story to audiences, night after night.

The celebration continued with the launch of the First National Tour in September 2024, traveling to 69 cities across the country and bringing the music and story of one of America's most beloved singer-songwriters to audiences nationwide. From Boston to Broadway and across North America, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE has welcomed more than 2 million patrons in the United States and Canada, marking an extraordinary milestone and showcasing the enduring power of Neil Diamond's music to connect generations of fans.

In August 2026, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE embarked on its Australian tour, marking an exciting new chapter in the production's journey and bringing Neil Diamond's iconic music and story to audiences around the world. With its expansion to international stages, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE has grown from a celebrated Broadway production into a global sensation. The production continues its journey with the launch of a new North American tour, bringing the music and story of Neil Diamond to even more cities and audiences across the continent.

“Some of my most thrilling nights have been while I was on tour, bringing my music to audiences across the world,” said Neil Diamond. “Having A BEAUTIFUL NOISE go on tour is an honor and I can't wait for audiences across North America to experience this show. I hope they enjoy it as much as I have.”

Original Broadway Producer Ken Davenport said, “Neil is one of the best live entertainers the world has ever seen. In his fifty-year career, he's performed for millions of fans around the globe. I couldn't imagine a more perfect way to honor his legacy than having A BEAUTIFUL NOISE touring North America, visiting the same cities where he gave so many people so much joy. "

Original Broadway Producer Bob Gaudio said, “When Neil and I first started talking about making a musical using his music, I knew how daunting that would be. With Jersey Boys, I learned how vital it is to have a first-rate creative team making sure everything weaves together. We have that on A BEAUTIFUL NOISE—an inspiring book that tells Neil's story honestly, fantastic choreography, one of the best directors on Broadway guiding the entire production, and of course, Neil's iconic songs."

This is the story of that Brooklyn kid who made it big and took us all along for the ride. From those exhilarating early days in New York to the sold-out spectacles that defined his career, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL explores the life of a rock icon through the music that made him “a national treasure” (Los Angeles Times).

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in an uplifting new Broadway musical, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, featuring all his hit songs including “Sweet Caroline,” “America,” and “Cracklin' Rosie.”

The grandson of Jewish and Polish immigrants, Brooklyn born and raised, Neil Diamond was a New York kid down to his boots, strumming his guitar on the steps of Erasmus High School on Flatbush Avenue. 1960s America was hungry for change and so was he. He landed a gig selling songs for fifty bucks a week in the legendary Tin Pan Alley's Brill Building. At night he honed his voice on stage at the Village's Bitter End but knew he was destined for something greater. This was New York, after all. City of dreams. Full of life and opportunity where anyone could write their story. And so, he did, in song after song.

Originally directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Chess), with Tour direction by Austin Regan, choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) with Associate Choreography by Yasmine Lee. A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is a thrilling look at an artist's search for himself and a celebration of the enduring power of his music.

The design team for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (Sound Design), and Luc Verschueren (Hair, Wig and Makeup Design). The production has Music Supervision and Arrangements by Sonny Paladino, Incidental Music and Dance Music arrangements by Brian Usifer, Vocal Design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and Orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Jamie Harrison (Illusion Design), Casting by ARC (CSA), Madeline McCluskey of Gentry & Associates (General Management) and Aimeé Mangual Pagán of NETworks Presentations (Production Management).

ABOUT JESSE LABELLE

JESSE LABELLE (Neil – Then) has spent nearly his entire life making music. He began performing at eight, wrote his first song at thirteen, and entered a professional recording studio for the first time at fourteen. What began as a childhood passion grew into a career that has taken Labelle to stages across North America alongside some of the biggest names in music. Signed to both Warner and Universal during his recording career, Labelle has earned numerous Top 5 records at Canadian radio and a Gold-certified single with “Heartbreak Coverup.” He was named Best New Artist at the 2013 Canadian Radio Music Awards, won the International Acoustic Music Awards for “Two Hearts and a Diamond,” and earned third place in the 35th Annual American Songwriter Song Contest for the same song. As a touring artist, Labelle has shared stages with Elton John, Garth Brooks, Morgan Wallen, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Brooks & Dunn, Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, and Big & Rich. Career highlights include Stagecoach, Country Stampede, Keith Urban’s Raise ’Em Up Tour, and performing before 45,000 people at Mosaic Stadium as part of Garth Brooks’ 2019 Stadium Tour. Labelle continues to tour extensively throughout North America, performing 85 shows in 2024 alone. His screen credits include The Bull, and his move into theatrical performance marks a new chapter in a career spent telling stories through music. Taking on Neil Diamond carries a particularly personal significance for Labelle. The two share Jewish roots and beginnings as young songwriters pursuing the dream of having their songs heard. Diamond’s music has been part of Labelle’s life for as long as he can remember. For years, hundreds of his own concerts throughout the United States and Canada ended the same way: with “Sweet Caroline.” For Labelle, stepping into Neil Diamond’s shoes in A Beautiful Noise is more than a role. It is an opportunity to honor an artist whose songs have accompanied him throughout his own life in music.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 14 Hrs 50 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming