Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 21, 2026- Jennifer Simard Joins SCHMIGADOON! and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 21, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 21, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Rise and shine! Here's what you missed yesterday on BroadwayWorld. We've got exciting casting news, exclusive performances, legendary artist tributes, and so much more. From Jennifer Simard joining SCHMIGADOON! on Broadway to an exclusive performance from THE SOUND OF MUSIC Tour star Cayleigh Capaldi, and the heartfelt news that Yankees legend Bernie Williams will join Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway—there's plenty to catch up on. We also celebrate the legacy of iconic composer Duncan Sheik and look ahead to exciting announcements like PURPLE RAIN tickets going on sale. Scroll down for all the details!
|The Front Page
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Photos: Jennifer Simard Joins SCHMIGADOON! As 'Mildred Layton'
Tony and Grammy nominee Jennifer Simard currently performs in the Tony Award-winning musical SCHMIGADOON! at the Nederlander Theatre, taking on the role of Mildred Layton. Check out new photos from the production.
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Exclusive: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Tour Star Cayleigh Capaldi Performs the Title Song
Watch an exclusive video of Cayleigh Capaldi performing the title song from The Sound of Music North American tour. Performed at the Laurie Beechman Theatre before they hit the road again this month.
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New York Yankees Legend Bernie Williams Will Join BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Band on Broadway
New York Yankees Legend Bernie Williams will be joining the Tony and Grammy-winning band of Buena Vista Social Club for six weeks only beginning in October.
|Must Watch
|Video: Rufus Hound, Susie Blake and Carla Mendonça in THE OTHER SIDE OF MURDER Trailer
by Stephi Wild
An all new trailer has been released for the UK tour of The Other Side of Murder, showing a first look of the production starring Rufus Hound, Susie Blake and Carla Mendonça. Check out the video here!. (more...)
|Video: COME FROM AWAY at North Shore Music Theatre
by Joshua Wright
North Shore Music Theatre shared a highlight reel from its production of COME FROM AWAY, the Tony-winning musical about a Newfoundland town that sheltered stranded September 11 travelers.. (more...)
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Video: PLAY ON! Trailer Released Ahead of Chicago Shakespeare Theater Premiere
Video: Auliʻi Cravalho Sings the National Anthem at Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions Game
|Industry Insights
by A.A. Cristi
AKA Group, a New York-based entertainment company, will announce major news. Details of the announcement have not been disclosed.. (more...)
Commercial Theater Institute Opens Registration For Three-Day Intensive
by Stephi Wild
The Commercial Theater Institute, in partnership with The Broadway League and TDF, announced registration for its 3 Day Intensive program, which covers commercial theater fundamentals and industry networking for aspiring producers, investors, and theater professionals.. (more...)
BREAKING THE BINARY THEATRE FESTIVAL to Present New Works by TNB2S+ Artists
by A.A. Cristi
The fifth annual BREAKING THE BINARY THEATRE FESTIVAL will present staged readings and new plays by transgender, non-binary, and Two-Spirit+ theatre artists at MCC Theater in New York.. (more...)
Gabriella Pizzolo, Ino Badanjak, Jake Horowitz and Michael Laurence Set for DEED Reading
by A.A. Cristi
An invitation-only reading of DEED, a dark comedy by Alex Poletti about a couple navigating homeownership and moral compromise, will take place in New York City with direction by Jackson Paul Walker.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Stephi Wild
The Young Vic Theatre has officially opened the world premiere of Thelma & Louise, a brand-new musical adaptation of CALLIE KHOURI’s Oscar and Golden-Globe winning movie. Read the reviews here!. (more...)
Review: TRISTAN & YSEULT, Theatre Royal Bath
by Cheryl Markosky
The revival of Emma Rice's exhilarating Tristan & Yseult, with comedy, music, dance, acrobatics and love goes right to the heart.. (more...)
Review: TWENTY THOUSAND STREETS UNDER THE SKY, Southwark Playhouse, Borough
by Christiana Rose
Patrick Hamilton’s bleak portrait of 1920s London arrives on stage in a new adaptation by Simon Reade, exploring the fragile connections between those searching for love, belonging and something more.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
Lea Michele has joined the upcoming fourth season of the CBS show Elsbeth. She will join the cast along with Sam Richardson and Nat Faxon. Learn more here.. (more...)
Listen: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Releases Cast Album
by Stephi Wild
The original cast album from Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody is now available on streaming and download platforms, featuring Jay Armstrong Johnson and Jimin Moon. Listen here!. (more...)
Duncan Sheik, Tony Award-Winning Composer of SPRING AWAKENING and More, Dies at 56
by Rachel Stone
Duncan Sheik, the Tony Award-winning composer and singer-songwriter best known for his work on Spring Awakening, has died at age 56. Read his obituary here.. (more...)
Kristin Chenoweth to Compete on New THE TRAITORS Season Hosted By Alan Cumming
by Michael Major
Kristin Chenoweth has been announced to be competing on the upcoming season of The Traitors, the hit Peacock reality series hosted by Alan Cumming. See the full cast, also including Whitney Leavitt, Cody Simpson, Bianca Del Rio, and more.. (more...)
Original Cast Members Nikki M. James and Rory O'Malley Will Return to THE BOOK OF MORMON
by Stephi Wild
Two of the original cast members of The Book of Mormon are returning to the show! Tony Award winner Nikki M. James and Tony Award nominee Rory O’Malley will return to the Broadway company for 12 weeks only.. (more...)
Listen: Andrew Lloyd Webber Releases Remastered 'The Phantom Of The Opera' Track
by Michael Major
Get a first listen to the first song released from Andrew Lloyd Webber's upcoming remastered edition of the 1986 Original London Cast Recording of The Phantom of the Opera. The song features Sarah Brightman and Michael Crawford.. (more...)
RENT Original Broadway Cast Recording to Be Released on Vinyl For the First Time
by Michael Major
The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Rent will be released on vinyl for the first time. To celebrate the musical’s 30th anniversary, the first cast recording of Jonathan Larson's iconic musical with be released on a 3LP vinyl pressing.. (more...)
Drunk Shakespeare Producers Sue Amazon Over Prime Video's OFF CAMPUS
by Joshua Wright
The company behind Drunk Shakespeare has filed a federal lawsuit against Amazon, alleging that the Prime Video series Off Campus used its name and the look of its shows without authorization, both on screen and in the campaign that promoted the series.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Lizzie McAlpine
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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