Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 21, 2026- Jennifer Simard Joins SCHMIGADOON! and More

Video: PLAY ON! Trailer Released Ahead of Chicago Shakespeare Theater Premiere

by Michael Major

Chicago Shakespeare Theater shared a trailer for PLAY ON!, its jazz musical retelling of Twelfth Night set to Duke Ellington's music, opening the company's 40th Anniversary Season.. (more...)

Video: Auliʻi Cravalho Sings the National Anthem at Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions Game

by Stephi Wild

Auliʻi Cravalho performed the National Anthem ahead of the Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions game. This marked the first regular-season game at the new Highmark Stadium. Watch the video!. (more...)