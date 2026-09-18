Lea Michele Joins Season Four of CBS' ELSBETH

Lea Michele has joined the upcoming fourth season of the CBS show Elsbeth. Deadline reports that Michele will join the cast along with Sam Richardson and Nat Faxon. They also join the recently announced Nicole Scherzinger, Nicholas Braun, New York Knicks star OG Anunoby, and Jemima Kirke. The new season will premiere on Thursday, October 8.

Michele will play Darcy Miles, a character described as "a Pilates Princess and trainer who, when asked to whip her girls into shape, flexes her muscles too hard."

Read the original story on Deadline.

About Elsbeth

Elsbeth stars Emmy Award winner Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney utilizing her unique point of view by working with the NYPD to catch New York’s most well-heeled murderers.

Elsbeth is based on the character featured in The Good Wife and The Good Fight. Robert King, Michelle King, Jonathan Tolins, Liz Glotzer, Erica Shelton Kodish, Bryan Goluboff and Gail Barringer serve as executive producers. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The show premiered on February 29, 2024, on CBS. In April 2024, the series was renewed for a second season, which premiered on October 17, 2024. In February 2025, CBS renewed the series for a third season which premiered on October 12, 2025. In January 2026, the series was renewed for a fourth season which is slated to premiere on October 8, 2026.

About Lea Michele

Lea Michele is best known for her iconic role as “Rachel Berry” on the critically acclaimed, Golden Globe- and SAG Award-winning series “Glee.” In 2010, she received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Actress – Comedy. She was also recognized in the TIME Magazine’s 2010 TIME 100 List for her incredible performance.

From September 2022 to September 2023, Michele took on her dream role, starring as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. In October 2023, Michele made her Carnegie Hall debut, selling out the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage in New York City. She most recently appeared on Broadway in the revival of Chess.

Michele’s Broadway journey began at age 8 as “Young Cosette” in Les Misérables. Followed by the original cast of Broadways Ragtime. She later played Shprintze in the 20th anniversary revival production of Fiddler on the Roof. Her performance as “Wendla” in the Tony Award-winning Spring Awakening earned her a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical. The show also received a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

In 2021, Michele reunited with her Spring Awakening cast for a special one-night-only concert, which was captured in the HBO documentary “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known.” Other television and film credits include “Scream Queens,” “The Mayor,” New Years Eve, Same Time, Next Christmas and Legends of Oz: Dorthy’s Return. Beyond acting, Michele’s passion for music has defined her career. She has had the honor of performing at the White House for President Barack Obama and took the stage at a major Democratic fundraiser attended by Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton.

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