PURPLE RAIN Broadway Tickets to Go on Sale This Week

Tickets will go on sale this week for the Broadway premiere of Purple Rain, the new stage musical based on Prince's Grammy-winning album and Oscar-winning film.

A ticket presale will begin Tuesday, September 22 at 12 p.m. ET for fans who have registered through the production's official website. The presale will continue through Thursday, September 24 at 11:59 a.m.

General public ticket sales will begin Thursday, September 24 at 12 p.m. ET through Telecharge.

Purple Rain will begin previews at Broadway's Majestic Theatre on Friday, March 12, 2027 and officially open Monday, April 12. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Featuring music by Prince, the stage adaptation is directed by Tony Award nominee Saheem Ali, with a book by Peter Duchan and choreography by Emmy Award winner Ebony Williams. Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb leads the music team. Prince collaborators and former bandmates Bobby Z and Morris Hayes serve as Music Advisers.

The musical will feature more than 20 Prince songs, including “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” “Take Me with You” and “The Beautiful Ones.”

Set in Minneapolis in 1984, Purple Rain follows a young performer known as The Kid as he and his bandmates pursue musical success while his past threatens what he has built.

The creative team includes scenic designer David Zinn, video and projection designers Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom, Costume Designer Montana Levi Blanco, lighting designer Justin Townsend, sound designer Gareth Owen, hair and wig designer Cookie Jordan and makeup designer Kyle Krueger. Casting is by The TRC Company, and Amanda Spooner serves as Production Stage Manager.

The original Purple Rain film was released in 1984 and marked Prince's film debut. Its soundtrack spent 24 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and includes songs such as the title track, “When Doves Cry” and “Let's Go Crazy.” The film won the Academy Award for Best Original Song Score and was added to the National Film Registry in 2019.

Presale registration and additional information are available at purplerainbroadway.com.

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