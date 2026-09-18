Original Cast Members Nikki M. James and Rory O'Malley Will Return to THE BOOK OF MORMON

Two of the original cast members of The Book of Mormon are returning to the show! Tony Award winner Nikki M. James and Tony Award nominee Rory O’Malley will return to the Broadway company for 12 weeks only, from October 27 - January 17.

Nikki M. James won the 2011 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performances as Nabulungi. Rory O'Malley was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance as Elder McKinley. Now, the pair will step back into the roles they originated.

“Returning to The Book of Mormon feels like a true homecoming,” James said. “Sharing the stage with Rory O’Malley again, in the role that completely changed my life, is a rare and beautiful gift. I am incredibly excited to step back into Nabulungi’s shoes for these 12 weeks and re-experience the brilliant humor and immense heart of this show alongside both old friends and a spectacular new company.”

“Being in the original Broadway cast of The Book of Mormon has always been the thing I am most proud of as an artist,” O’Malley commented. “Getting to perform as Elder McKinley again is a dream come true. I can’t wait to share the stage with my mission companion, Nikki, and the brilliant current cast!”

Nikki M. James is best known for originating the role of Nabulungi in The Book of Mormon, for which she won the 2011 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Her theatre credits include a Tony-nominated performance as Ida B. Wells in Suffs, Audrey in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, Éponine in the Broadway revival of Les Misérables, Tony Kushner’s A Bright Room Called Day at The Public Theater, and classical roles at the prestigious Stratford Shakespeare Festival. She stars in Marvel’s Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again and is recognized for her recurring role in the Apple TV+ thriller Severance. Her television credits include “The Good Wife,” “The Good Fight,” “BrainDead,” and “30 Rock.”

About Rory O'Malley

Rory O’Malley earned a Tony Award nomination for originating the role of Elder McKinley in The Book of Mormon. He also starred as King George III in Hamilton, both on Broadway and on tour. He made his Broadway debut in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. His screen credits include roles in the feature film Dreamgirls, as well as television appearances in “Modern Family,” “High Potential,” “Grace and Frankie,” “Frasier,” “NCIS,” and the animated musical series “Central Park.”

About The Book of Mormon

The Book of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.

Since opening in March, 2011, The Book of Mormon has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O’Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, The Book of Mormon won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical. The London production at the Prince of Wales Theatre won four Olivier Awards including Best Musical.

The Book of Mormon is the longest running show in the 100-year history of the Eugene O’Neill Theatre and is the 10th longest running Broadway musical of all time. The Book of Mormon is also playing in London’s West End, in Australia, and on tour in North America.

Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt and sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Oremus.

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