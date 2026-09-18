Kristin Chenoweth to Compete on New THE TRAITORS Season Hosted By Alan Cumming

Kristin Chenoweth has been announced to be competing on the upcoming season of The Traitors, the hit Peacock reality series hosted by Alan Cumming. The Emmy-winning show revealed the cast for its next celebrity-led season, also featuring Whitney Leavitt, Cody Simpson, Bianca Del Rio, and more.

The series will reunite Chenoweth with Cumming, after the two previously co-hosted the Tony Awards together, also playing opposite each other in the 1999 film adaptation of Annie and the Schmigadoon! television series.

The cast will also feature Boman Martinez-Reid (Content Creator), Bronwyn Newport ('The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'), Casey Wilson (Actress), Chloe Kim (Olympic Snowboarder), Craig Conover ('Southern Charm'), Cynthia Bailey ('The Real Housewives of Atlanta'), Dominic Monaghan (Actor), Emira D'Spain ('Next Gen NYC'), Gizelle Bryant ('The Real Housewives of Potomac'), Iain Stirling (Comedian / 'Love Island'), Jag Bains ('Big Brother' / 'Amazing Race'), JaNa Craig ('Love Island USA'), Joey Graziadei ('The Bachelor'), Johnny Sibilly (Actor), Michele Fitzgerald ('Survivor' / 'The Challenge'), Q Burdette ('Survivor'), Rachel Robinson ('The Challenge'), RASHAD JENNINGS (NFL Star), and Taylor Hale ('Big Brother' / 'Amazing Race').

The Emmy Award-winning Peacock Original series 'The Traitors' is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. A distinguished roster of famous faces, notable figures, top competitors, and reality icons play the ultimate murder mystery game.

Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, players work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a substantial prize fund. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

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