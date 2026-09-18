Video: Auliʻi Cravalho Sings the National Anthem at Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions Game
Best known as the voice of Moana, Cravalho made her Broadway debut in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in 2024.
Auliʻi Cravalho performed the National Anthem ahead of the Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions game on Thursday, September 17. This marked the first regular-season game at the new Highmark Stadium. Watch the video!
About Auli'i Cravalho
Perhaps best known for her performance as the title character of Disney Animation’s Moana and Moana 2, Auli’i sang the Oscar-nominated song “How Far I‘ll Go” live at the Academy Awards in 2017 and won the Annie Award for Outstanding Achievement in Voice Acting in an Animated Feature the same year. She made her Broadway debut in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in the role of Sally Bowles, alongside Adam Lambert as the Emcee, in 2024.
She can be seen starring as ‘Janis’ in Paramount Pictures’ Mean Girls: The Musical, an adaptation of the Tony Award nominated stage musical of the 2004 cult-classic Mean Girls, written by Tina Fey. Cravalho can also be seen in the Amazon series “The Power” opposite Toni Collette and John Leguizamo, and Brett Haley’s Netflix film All Together Now leading Fred Armisen and Carol Burnett. Other notable credits include her starring roles in the Jason Katims musical series “Rise” for NBC, and the supernatural comedy Darby and the Dead and queer rom-com Crush, both films for Hulu.
Cravalho made her West End debut as ‘Eva Peron’ in Evita at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in 2023. Additional theatre credits include Sunset Boulevard at the Kennedy Center and Children of Eden at Lincoln Center. She has continued to dominate in voice-over as well, lending her voice to projects for Amazon, Apple, Audible, Disney, National Geographic, and Paramount as well as video game studios Gameloft and Studio Wildcard.
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