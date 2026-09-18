Listen: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Releases Cast Album
The production stars Jay Armstrong Johnson and Jimin Moon and continues at The Culture Club Off-Broadway.
The Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody original cast album is out now and available everywhere you stream and download music!
The album features the original Off-Broadway cast including Jay Armstrong Johnson as 'Ilya Rozanov' and Jimin Moon as Shane Hollander, with Ryann Redmond, Cherry Torres, Ryan Duncan, Shelby Acosta and Daniel Brackett rounding out the ensemble.
The album is produced by Lloyd Kikoler, co-produced by Dylan MarcAurele and Mateo Chavez Lewis, Executive Produced by Alan Kliffer, Christian Palomares and Sean Nyberg and will be released by Center Stage Records.
To listen to the album, click here or listen below:
About Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody
Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom.
Originally scheduled as an 8-week run, the critically acclaimed production has been has been extended three times and is playing Off-Broadway at The Culture Club (530 W 27th St) through January 17. Tickets are on sale now.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...