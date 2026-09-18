RENT Original Broadway Cast Recording to Be Released on Vinyl For the First Time
Jennifer Ashley Tepper wrote a new oral history of the musical, featuring 19 new interviews with original members of the cast and creative team.
The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Rent will be released on vinyl for the first time. To celebrate the musical’s 30th anniversary, the first cast recording of Jonathan Larson's iconic musical with be released on a 3LP vinyl pressing.
Created with the Larson estate and members of the original company and creative team, the album has been newly mastered for vinyl by Ryan K. Smith at Sterling Sound. Pre-order now here.
The release will include archival material from the Jonathan Larson Papers at the Library of Congress and Larson’s holdings at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. These materials feature handwritten and typed lyrics and notes that were created during the musical’s development.
The release will include a standard black vinyl, as well as a limited-edition “Avenue B Brick” color pressing. The vinyl will feature "a rigid quad book-style gatefold jacket, printed poly-lined inner sleeves and a collectible ephemera envelope referencing the Nederlander Theatre."
The 24-page booklet will feature an oral history by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, who conducted 19 new interviews with members of the original cast and creative team. It will also include all the lyrics from the recording.
When Rent first started its 12 year run on Broadwat, it launched the careers of Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jesse L. Martin, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Fredi Walker and Taye Diggs.
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