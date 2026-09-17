Video: Jason Kravits Performs 'King of Broadway' in THE PRODUCERS at Ogunquit Playhouse





Ogunquit Playhouse has released a new performance clip from its production of The Producers, with Jason Kravits taking on the role of 'Max Bialystock.' The video gives audiences a look at Kravits performing the showstopper "The King of Broadway."

The Producers is based on Mel Brooks' 1968 film of the same name, with a stage book by Thomas Meehan and Brooks, and music and lyrics by Brooks. The musical follows down-on-his-luck Broadway producer Max Bialystock and accountant Leo Bloom as they scheme to get rich by staging a flop.

Ogunquit Playhouse's staging marks the musical's 25th anniversary production, running through September 26 in Ogunquit, Maine. The production is directed and choreographed by James Gray.

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