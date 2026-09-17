Video: Jason Kravits Performs 'King of Broadway' in THE PRODUCERS at Ogunquit Playhouse
Ogunquit Playhouse's staging marks the musical's 25th anniversary production.
Ogunquit Playhouse has released a new performance clip from its production of The Producers, with Jason Kravits taking on the role of 'Max Bialystock.' The video gives audiences a look at Kravits performing the showstopper "The King of Broadway."
The Producers is based on Mel Brooks' 1968 film of the same name, with a stage book by Thomas Meehan and Brooks, and music and lyrics by Brooks. The musical follows down-on-his-luck Broadway producer Max Bialystock and accountant Leo Bloom as they scheme to get rich by staging a flop.
Ogunquit Playhouse's staging marks the musical's 25th anniversary production, running through September 26 in Ogunquit, Maine. The production is directed and choreographed by James Gray.
The new clip follows other performance footage the theatre has shared, including a clip of 'I Wanna Be a Producer' featuring Dan DeLuca as Leo Bloom.
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