Listen: Andrew Lloyd Webber Releases Remastered 'The Phantom Of The Opera' Track

Get a first listen to the first song released from Andrew Lloyd Webber's upcoming remastered edition of the 1986 Original London Cast Recording of The Phantom of the Opera. Featuring Sarah Brightman and Michael Crawford, the track is out now on all streaming platforms.

The Phantom of the Opera (The Andrew Lloyd Webber 2026 Mix) will feature a remixed version of the score, restoring previously unreleased sections and uncovering rare material from Webber's personal archive.

The digital album will debut on October 9 on Phantom of the Opera's 40th anniversary, which will be marked with a gala celebration at His Majesty's Theatre, London, home to the musical since its opening night. A full physical release follows, with the 3LP vinyl and 2CD on November 6, followed by a limited edition 6LP box set on November 20.

The 6LP limited edition vinyl box set - A Collector’s Piece Indeed - is the definitive collector’s edition for the 40th anniversary. It includes the 2026 mix along with The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP on champagne vinyl and Masquerade: The Orchestral Score on 1LP glass clear vinyl, which to date has only been available in-venue at Masquerade in New York, the immersive reimagining of Phantom of the Opera. Also in the box are a hand-numbered Robert Heindel art print (one of 2,026); replica annotated early edition scripts and sheet music from Andrew’s archive; and a fold-out replica poster of the original Broadway production complete with cast signatures.

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