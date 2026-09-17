Video: Benny Blanco 'Auditions' For the ANNIE Revival on FALLON
Blanco donned Annie's signature red dress to audition with "Tomorrow."
Annie is returning to Broadway – but who is playing the iconic red head? Jimmy Fallon and Benny Blanco seem to know.
In the latest episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon speculated who could be taking on the title role. Blanco then appeared in Annie's signature red dress to offer his services.
"Who can be better than me? Look," jokingly showing him side-by-side with Aileen Quinn in the original film, noting similar hair styles.
"I kind of see what you mean but I'm not sure," Fallon responded.
"Jimmy," he quipped back. "I've worked with Rihanna, Eminem, Ariana Grande, but the only thing I've ever wanted to do is be Annie.
He then launched into his own rendition of "Tomorrow," before being handed a vicious 'Sandy' doll.
Earlier this week, it was announced that a spectacular new 50th Anniversary Broadway production of Annie will premiere on Broadway in Fall 2027, directed by Sam Pinkleton.
Since opening on Broadway in 1977 (and 7 Tony Awards later, including Best Musical), Annie has become more than a hit show—it is part of the cultural fabric of America. Featuring one of the most celebrated scores in Broadway history, the musical has been seen by tens of millions worldwide, translated into dozens of languages, adapted for film and television, and embraced across generations.
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