New York Yankees Legend Bernie Williams Will Join BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Band on Broadway

New York Yankees Legend Bernie Williams will be joining the Tony and Grammy-winning band of Buena Vista Social Club for six weeks only from Thursday, October 22nd through Sunday, November 29th at the Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway.

“I am excited about the opportunity to join Buena Vista Social Club because the music was part of my childhood growing up,” said Williams. “I remember my mother listening to this music on Sunday afternoons and it reminds me of wonderful times with my family when I was a kid. The opportunity to play that same music on Broadway in this show is truly a dream come true.”

Williams is not the only former MLB player to grace the stage at the Schoenfeld Theatre. Major League Baseball veteran and recording artist José Iglesias, known to music fans as Candelita, made history as the first Latino MLB player to debut on Broadway when he joined Buena Vista Social Club on August 27th as the Narrator for what was meant to be a six-week limited run. Due to popular demand, Iglesias will be staying with the show for another six weeks through November 15th, 2026.

“Jose Iglesias is a star in Broadway’s Buena Vista Social Club,” raved Matt Levy of the New York Post. “He slides into the ensemble with ease, like a great pinch hitter.”

Both Williams and Iglesias continue the production's celebration of Latin heritage, culture, and music, joining the Tony & Grammy Award-winning Afro-Cuban band on stage that electrifies audiences nightly at Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre on West 45th Street.

The production also recently announced that television and film star Gina Torres (“Suits,” “Firefly,” “911: Lone Star”) will join the acclaimed Broadway production in the role of “Omara Portuondo” from Tuesday, October 13 through Sunday, November 29, 2026. Celebrated Latin artists continue to be drawn to the Schoenfeld to help bring this important and authentically Latin story to life.

Additionally, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, who is currently a swing and understudy in the company, will be taking over the role of “Young Haydee” from October 27th through November 15th during Ashley De La Rosa’s planned leave of absence.

About Bernie Williams

Bernie Williams is a New York Yankees legend, accomplished guitarist and composer, Latin Grammy–nominated recording artist, and philanthropist whose career has uniquely bridged the worlds of professional sports and music.

Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Williams spent his entire 16-year Major League Baseball career with the New York Yankees, becoming one of the most celebrated by players of the franchise’s modern championship era. A five-time MLB All-Star and four-time World Series champion, Williams won four Gold Glove Awards and the 1998 American League batting title. He was also named the 1996 American League Championship Series MVP. His No. 51 was retired by the Yankees in 2015, permanently placing him among the franchise’s most honored players.

Music, however, has been a lifelong passion for Williams. He began his formal musical education as a teenager at Puerto Rico’s prestigious Escuela Libre de Música, where he studied classical guitar while simultaneously developing as an elite young athlete. His commitment to formal music education continued later in life at the renowned Manhattan School of Music, where he earned a Bachelor of Music degree in Jazz Performance in 2016. He now serves on the school’s Board of Trustees.

A classically trained guitarist, Williams pursued music seriously throughout and after his baseball career, developing a distinctive style that blends jazz, classical, Latin, rock, and contemporary influences.

Williams released his debut album, The Journey Within, in 2003, followed by Moving Forward in 2009. Moving Forward earned a Latin Grammy nomination and featured collaborations with acclaimed artists including Bruce Springsteen, Jon Secada, and Dave Koz. Over the years, Williams has performed with an extraordinary range of musicians and at prestigious venues across the country.

In January 2026, Williams added another milestone to his musical career with a performance at New York City’s legendary Carnegie Hall, further demonstrating the depth and longevity of a musical journey that has extended well beyond his accomplishments on the baseball field.

Williams’ connection to Latin music is deeply personal. His Puerto Rican heritage and lifelong appreciation for Caribbean musical traditions have influenced both his playing and his artistic identity. That background makes his appearances alongside productions and artists celebrating Latin music and culture a natural extension of his career.

Beyond the stage and stadium, Williams is committed to music education, health advocacy, and charitable causes. He is also the author of Rhythms of the Game: The Link Between Musical and Athletic Performance, exploring the remarkable parallels between the discipline, creativity, preparation, and performance required of elite athletes and musicians.

Few performers have achieved recognition at the highest levels of two demanding disciplines. From Yankee Stadium to Carnegie Hall, Bernie Williams has built a singular career defined by performance, musicianship, discipline, and an enduring connection to audiences around the world.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 11 Hrs 35 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming