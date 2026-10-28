Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 28, 2026- THE IMAGINARY INVALID Opens On Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 28, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 28, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, Broadway Fans!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what happened in the theater world yesterday that you need to know:
The Imaginary Invalid opened on Broadway with a star-studded celebration, featuring guests including Jesse Eisenberg and Bryan Cranston. Meanwhile, the original cast of RENT reunited for the musical's 30th anniversary celebration, and we have the video of them performing "Seasons of Love". Plus, Billy Crystal announced that 860 has extended its run, Broadway grosses showed strong year-over-year growth, and Rosamund Pike met the press for the upcoming play Inter Alia.
Read on for more exciting Broadway news, photos, and industry updates!
|Coming Up
Thursday, October 29
A Few Good Men opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Photos: THE IMAGINARY INVALID Company Celebrates Opening Night
The Imaginary Invalid, by Molière, translated by Doug Skinner, and adapted by Tony Award winner Bill Irwin, opened at the Todd Haimes Theatre. The play features direction by Tony Award nominee Brandon J. Dirden making his Broadway directorial debut. Below, check out photos of the cast as they walk the red carpet on the big night!
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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/25/26 - HARRY POTTER and CHICAGO Lead Year-Over-Year Growth
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 10/25/2026.
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Photos: Rosamund Pike & the Cast of INTER ALIA Meet the Press
Next up at the Music Box Theatre is Suzie Miller’s new play Inter Alia. Starring the previously announced Golden Globe, Emmy Award, and Olivier Award-winner and BAFTA and Academy Award-nominee Rosamund Pike, Inter Alia, directed by Justin Martin, will begin preview performances on November 10, before opening on December 1, 2026, at The Music Box Theatre. The cast just met the press and you can check out photos from inside the big day here.
|Must Watch
|Video: RENT Original Cast and More Stars Perform 'Seasons of Love' at 30th Anniversary Concert
by Stephi Wild
Watch a clip of original RENT cast members and more stars performing 'Seasons of Love' at the RENT 30th anniversary concert. Learn more about the event and check out the video here.. (more...)
|Video: Billy Crystal Reveals 860 Has Extended its Broadway Run
by Stephi Wild
Billy Crystal's 860 has extended its run on Broadway, Crystal revealed during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch the video here.. (more...)
|Video: Richard Thomas Is Taking a Page Out of Mark Twain's Book
by Sam Anctil
Richard Thomas is bringing Mark Twain back to New York City! Following a critically acclaimed run across the country, the beloved actor will bring Mark Twain Tonight! to The Town Hall for a one-night-only performance on November 2, benefiting the Entertainment Community Fund. Watch in this video as Thomas chats with Richard Ridge about Mark Twain Tonight!, his adventures on the road, and much more.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Photos: The Original Cast of RENT Reunites for 30th Anniversary- On the Red Carpet
by Jennifer Broski
There was no day but yesterday at the Richard Rodgers Theatre! The best of Broadway gathered on 46th Street last night for the highly anticipated 30th Anniversary Reunion of Rent. The celebration brought together members of Rent's original Broadway company with dozens of performers who have appeared in Jonathan Larson's musical over the past three decades. Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet here.. (more...)
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Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE IMAGINARY INVALID
Photos: OTHER DESERT CITIES Company Celebrates Opening Night
Photos: Jennifer Saunders and More in THE SEA at Theatre Royal Bath
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Target Margin Theater revealed its five fellows for the upcoming year-long TMT Institute fellowship, which provides artists with space, resources, and a stipend to challenge their creative practice.. (more...)
SPIRIT: ON TOUR WITH A CHRISTMAS CAROL Documentary Will Debut in November
by Stephi Wild
A documentary following a national touring company of A CHRISTMAS CAROL will premiere on Amazon on November 17. Directed by AJ Jones, the film tracks actors, musicians and technicians preparing 20 shows in 25 days across America.. (more...)
Interview: 'I Want People To See The Real Me And Not Just A Character': Actor Layton Williams on Touring LAYTON LIVE
by Kat Mokrynski
After twenty years in the theatre industry, Layton Williams is bringing his own solo show, Layton Live, to the stage. Recently, we had the chance to speak with Williams about touring his show across the UK. We discussed how he first got started in the world of theatre with Billy Elliot, what it was like performing Titanique in the West End and on Broadway and even some of the songs he’s most looking forward to performing! . (more...)
Review: ROLEPLAY, Soho Theatre
by Cindy Marcolina
How can you be true to yourself when feminism is a commodity, your brand is everything, and sex is only the means to an end? Regrettably, Reilly doesn’t add much to the conversation. She introduces a character, Danni, who’s given the opportunity to become the next big thing in the sex-positive podcasting world. Her life spins out of control, she loses sight of herself, she drinks too much, does too many drugs, squanders everything, makes amends. Fin. . (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
'Real Housewives' Will Lead RUMORS Off-Broadway in 2027
by Michael Major
Eight Real Housewives will be leading Neil Simon's Rumors Off-Broadway in 2027. The cast will feature Lisa Rinna, Eileen Davidson, Carole Radziwill, Phaedra Parks, Cynthia Bailey, Dolores Catania, Stacey Rusch, and Candiace Dillard Bassett.. (more...)
Jeanna de Waal and Martin Landry Join IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY Cast
by Stephi Wild
Jeanna de Waal and Martin Landry have joined the cast as standbys for all principal roles in It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, when it comes to Broadway next month.. (more...)
Premios del Teatro Musical 2026: Palmarés completo de la 18ª edición
by Emilia Ruiz de Somocurcio
LOS MISERABLES lidera el palmarés con ocho galardones, mientras Ángela Carrasco recibe el Premio de Honor.. (more...)
Jordan Klepper Hits GOP Campaign Trail in New Special Red Flags
by Rachel Stone
Jordan Klepper traveled the MAGA campaign trail for a new Daily Show special, examining how Republicans are navigating rising gas prices and the war in Iran ahead of the 2026 midterms.. (more...)
CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Delays Cast Recording; First Single to Be Released This Week
by Stephi Wild
Cats: The Jellicle Ball has delayed the release of its original Broadway cast recording. The first single will be released on October 30. Learn more about the album here.. (more...)
Julia Murney, Scott Adsit and More Join THE DOG SHOW Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Scott Adsit, and Julia Murney and more will join the cast of THE DOG SHOW, a new comedy by David Javerbaum, playing Off-Broadway at The Triad Theater in Manhattan.. (more...)
West End Star Alison Jiear Launches GoFundMe For Brain Cancer Surgery
by Michael Major
West End star Alison Jiear has revealed that she has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. She has launched a GoFundMe to raise £50,000 for a surgery.. (more...)
Derek Klena Will Return to the Savannah Bananas For Another Season
by Michael Major
Derek Klena is confirmed to continue playing with the Savannah Bananas for their next season. Banana Ball has confirmed that the Tony nominee will be staying with the team as one of their Entertainer Players.. (more...)
Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Reveals 2027 Season Lineup
by Stephi Wild
Rachel O'Riordan's season includes productions directed by Rufus Norris, Sarah Frankcom, and others, featuring new adaptations and the return of Tony Award-winning JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING.. (more...)
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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