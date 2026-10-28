Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 28, 2026- THE IMAGINARY INVALID Opens On Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 28, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what happened in the theater world yesterday that you need to know:





Coming Up

Thursday, October 29

A Few Good Men opens on Broadway

The Front Page



Photos: THE IMAGINARY INVALID Company Celebrates Opening Night The Imaginary Invalid, by Molière, translated by Doug Skinner, and adapted by Tony Award winner Bill Irwin, opened at the Todd Haimes Theatre. The play features direction by Tony Award nominee Brandon J. Dirden making his Broadway directorial debut. Below, check out photos of the cast as they walk the red carpet on the big night!



Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/25/26 - HARRY POTTER and CHICAGO Lead Year-Over-Year Growth Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 10/25/2026.



Photos: Rosamund Pike & the Cast of INTER ALIA Meet the Press Next up at the Music Box Theatre is Suzie Miller’s new play Inter Alia. Starring the previously announced Golden Globe, Emmy Award, and Olivier Award-winner and BAFTA and Academy Award-nominee Rosamund Pike, Inter Alia, directed by Justin Martin, will begin preview performances on November 10, before opening on December 1, 2026, at The Music Box Theatre. The cast just met the press and you can check out photos from inside the big day here.

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Industry Insights

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Target Margin Theater revealed its five fellows for the upcoming year-long TMT Institute fellowship, which provides artists with space, resources, and a stipend to challenge their creative practice.. ( more...

SPIRIT: ON TOUR WITH A CHRISTMAS CAROL Documentary Will Debut in November

by Stephi Wild

A documentary following a national touring company of A CHRISTMAS CAROL will premiere on Amazon on November 17. Directed by AJ Jones, the film tracks actors, musicians and technicians preparing 20 shows in 25 days across America.. (more...)

by Kat Mokrynski

After twenty years in the theatre industry, Layton Williams is bringing his own solo show, Layton Live, to the stage. Recently, we had the chance to speak with Williams about touring his show across the UK. We discussed how he first got started in the world of theatre with Billy Elliot, what it was like performing Titanique in the West End and on Broadway and even some of the songs he’s most looking forward to performing! . ( more...

Review: ROLEPLAY, Soho Theatre

by Cindy Marcolina

How can you be true to yourself when feminism is a commodity, your brand is everything, and sex is only the means to an end? Regrettably, Reilly doesn’t add much to the conversation. She introduces a character, Danni, who’s given the opportunity to become the next big thing in the sex-positive podcasting world. Her life spins out of control, she loses sight of herself, she drinks too much, does too many drugs, squanders everything, makes amends. Fin. . (more...)

Around the Broadway World

'Real Housewives' Will Lead RUMORS Off-Broadway in 2027

by Michael Major

Eight Real Housewives will be leading Neil Simon's Rumors Off-Broadway in 2027. The cast will feature Lisa Rinna, Eileen Davidson, Carole Radziwill, Phaedra Parks, Cynthia Bailey, Dolores Catania, Stacey Rusch, and Candiace Dillard Bassett.. (more...)

Jeanna de Waal and Martin Landry Join IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY Cast

by Stephi Wild

Jeanna de Waal and Martin Landry have joined the cast as standbys for all principal roles in It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, when it comes to Broadway next month.. (more...)

by Emilia Ruiz de Somocurcio

LOS MISERABLES lidera el palmarés con ocho galardones, mientras Ángela Carrasco recibe el Premio de Honor.. ( more...

Jordan Klepper Hits GOP Campaign Trail in New Special Red Flags

by Rachel Stone

Jordan Klepper traveled the MAGA campaign trail for a new Daily Show special, examining how Republicans are navigating rising gas prices and the war in Iran ahead of the 2026 midterms.. (more...)

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Michael Major

by Michael Major

by Stephi Wild

Listen Up

"But the work waits

I'm alive at last

And I'm full of joy!" - Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street