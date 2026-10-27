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Video: Billy Crystal Reveals 860 Has Extended its Broadway Run

The show will now run until February 14, 2027.

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Billy Crystal's 860 has extended its run on Broadway! During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Crystal revealed that the show will now run until February 14, 2027. It was previously expected to run until January 3, 2027. 

Also during the interview, Crystal talked about how losing his home to the Palisades wildfire led him to write 860, performing in front of his grandkids on opening night and having his home office built for the set.

Check out the full video here!

Tony and Emmy Award-winner Billy Crystal’s new one man show, 860, directed by Scott Ellis, is now playing at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. Check out photos here and read the reviews here.

In the aftermath of the Palisades fires which took his home, Billy reflects on his family and his career – the memories and moments that mattered the most, and how the power of laughter can overcome the most difficult of times. 860 is a hilarious and intimate story about family, friendship, love, luck, and loss.

860 will feature original music and adaptations by Tony Award-winner Marc Shaiman, scenic design by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, lighting design by Tony Award-winner Jen Schriever, sound design by Tony Award nominee Dan Moses Schreier, and video design by Tony Award-winner Hana S. Kim and Kylee Loera. The Production Stage Manager is Davin De Santis.

Get 860 Tickets From $101



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