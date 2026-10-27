Derek Klena Will Return to the Savannah Bananas For Another Season

Derek Klena is confirmed to continue playing with the Savannah Bananas for their next season. Banana Ball has confirmed that the Tony nominee will be staying with the team as one of their Entertainer Players.

The Savannah Bananas are a song-and-dance sports team that plays "Banana Ball", a fast and entertaining take on the game of baseball. The players perform choreographed dances every game, including songs from Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, and more.

Following appearances on Broadway in Wicked, Jagged Little Pill, and Moulin Rouge! the Musical, Klena joined the team, belting out show tunes and pop songs with the team. He has even welcomed special guests, including the cast of the Beauty and the Beast North American tour for a performance of "Be Our Guest."

Every game includes the "3-2-2", which stands for third inning, second batter, second pitch. These are unique in-game pre-pitch dances that have combined together for over hundreds of millions of views on TikTok.

The team is also known for its iconic walk-ups, where Bananas may be escorted to the plate by your favorite music artists, make a dramatic entrance drenched in rain or recreating the latest TikTok dances. Additionally, the team has special scoring celebrations, which include running through the crowd to performing fully choreographed dances.

Watch some of Klena's best performances with the Savannah Bananas below.

The Phantom of the Opera

"Shut Up and Dance"

"Bring Him Home" – Les Misérables

"Footloose"

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