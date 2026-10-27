Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: THE IMAGINARY INVALID Company Celebrates Opening Night
The play is adapted by Bill Irwin and features direction by Brandon J. Dirden.
Just last week The Imaginary Invalid, by Molière, translated by Doug Skinner, and adapted by Tony Award winner Bill Irwin, opened at the Todd Haimes Theatre. The play features direction by Tony Award nominee Brandon J. Dirden making his Broadway directorial debut. Below, check out photos of the cast as they walk the red carpet on the big night!
The Imaginary Invalid cast includes: Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as “Dr. Diafoirus/Purgon,” Tony Award nominee Dylan Baker as “Beralde,” Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Bloom making her Broadway debut as “Toinette,” Hiram Delgado as “Bonnefoy/Thomas/Fleurant,” Theatre World Award winner Crystal A. Dickinson as “Beline,” Daniel Croix Henderson making his Broadway debut as “Cleante,” Bill Irwin as “Argan” and Ava Lalezarzadeh as “Angelique.”
The creative team includes: Beowulf Boritt (Set Design), Karen Perry (Costume Design), Allen Lee Hughes (Lighting Design), John Gromada (Sound Design and Original Music), Nikiya Mathis (Hair and Wig Design), and Lorenzo Pisoni (Movement Direction). Casting is by Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel, and Jillian Cimini.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Ciera Miller
Ciera Miller
Stanley Allen Sherman
Signage at The Todd Haimes Theatre
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