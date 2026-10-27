 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Fall Preview Guide
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: THE IMAGINARY INVALID Company Celebrates Opening Night

The play is adapted by Bill Irwin and features direction by Brandon J. Dirden.

By:

Just last week The Imaginary Invalid, by Molière, translated by Doug Skinner, and adapted by Tony Award winner Bill Irwin, opened at the Todd Haimes Theatre. The play features direction by Tony Award nominee Brandon J. Dirden making his Broadway directorial debut. Below, check out photos of the cast as they walk the red carpet on the big night!

The Imaginary Invalid cast includes: Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as “Dr. Diafoirus/Purgon,” Tony Award nominee Dylan Baker as “Beralde,” Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Bloom making her Broadway debut as “Toinette,” Hiram Delgado as “Bonnefoy/Thomas/Fleurant,” Theatre World Award winner Crystal A. Dickinson as “Beline,” Daniel Croix Henderson making his Broadway debut as “Cleante,” Bill Irwin as “Argan” and Ava Lalezarzadeh as “Angelique.”

The creative team includes: Beowulf Boritt (Set Design), Karen Perry (Costume Design), Allen Lee Hughes (Lighting Design), John Gromada (Sound Design and Original Music), Nikiya Mathis (Hair and Wig Design), and Lorenzo Pisoni (Movement Direction). Casting is by Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel, and Jillian Cimini.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 



Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central Pixel
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $135
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You
Show Info Buy Tickets